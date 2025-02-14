Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is calling on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 now awash with creepy dolls and luridly magenta jumpsuits courtesy of its recent Squid Game collaboration, Activision's FPS is ready for another pop culture invasion, this time from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The turtles' imminent arrival in Black Ops 6 and Warzone isn't, admittedly, that much of a surprise, given dataminers revealed as much a while back. But now, following in the footsteps of Shredder - who debuted in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone back in 2023 - Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael are all officially on the way.

Activision shared the news by way of a brisk teaser trailer, featuring the fraternal foursome emerging from beneath a manhole located on a palm tree-lined (and slightly smouldering) city street. Beyond the fact they're "coming soon", details are scarce - but expect them to arrive as part of Black Ops 6's incoming Season 2 Reloaded.

This mid-season refresh doesn't have a release date yet, but we do know it'll introduce a remastered version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 2's skatepark-themed Grind map. Promotional art for Season 2 has also previously teased the arrival of dual-wielded katanas, nunchucks, skateboards, and more - all of which would serve as an appropriate accompaniment for those (not traditionally trigger-happy) heroes in a half-shell.

The turtles have, of course, enjoyed something of a resurgence in recent years. 2023's Mutant Mayhem movie went down a storm and is getting a sequel in 2026; video game-wise, though, last year saw the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed - to regrettably middling reviews - and there's also the God of War-inspired The Last Ronin on the way.