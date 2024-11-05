Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gets hefty update, with swathe of weapon adjustments

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has received a chunky patch that, along with general fixes to things such as stability and progression, has also made sweeping adjustments to its multiplayer weapons.

In a blog post, developer Treyarch stated it had been monitoring game data along with player feedback since launch in order to "prepare for a comprehensive tuning pass in Season 01". It has now introduced these weapon adjustments in anticipation.

"We have seen the discussions about the relative balance of Assault Rifles and Submachine Guns, and we are making some early, general changes to adjust their effective ranges," the Black Ops 6 team wrote.

"For ARs, we are pulling in minimum damage ranges and lessening the impact of headshots at close range. SMGs are receiving damage range increases to improve their mid-range effectiveness."

The XM4 assault rifle has had its maximum damage range increased from 0 - 7m to 0 - 16.5m. The Goblin Mk2's maximum damage range, meanwhile, has increased from 0 - 6.4m to 0 - 39.4m.

As for equipment, the team has reduced the Flashbang Tactical screen effect duration by 20 percent, which will likely please those players who complained about the effect overstaying its welcome.

Over on the Zombies side of things, GobbleGum names will now properly update when switching between tier tabs as part of this update.

Full patch notes can be found on the Call of Duty blog.

As a general point, some complained this update had introduced a bug, which saw any equipped Optic getting removed when players entered Gunsmith, however the developer has now addressed this issue.

Image credit: Activision

We called Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's campaign a "return to form for the series".

"If you can trust yourself to still separate right from wrong after a heavy dose of the usual CoD treatment, there's no doubt you'll have a total blast playing through it," our Chris wrote in Eurogamer's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's campaign review. Be sure to stay tuned for his multiplayer thoughts, which will be coming to the site soon.