Bungie's "cosy" MOBA is codenamed Gummy Bears and features Smash Bros. mechanics to target younger players

Bungie's all-new IP, codenamed Gummy Bears, is a team-based competitive MOBA that has now been handed over to a brand-new PlayStation studio.

That's according to The Game Post, which said that about 40 Bungie developers are working with the new studio to expand the "vibrant and colourful" Super Smash Bros-esque game to "attract a younger audience" and diversify both its portfolio and audience. According to sources, it's been in development for around three years and is getting "overwhelmingly positive feedback".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Everything we learned this week about Switch 2.Watch on YouTube

There's more, too. The report hints that "multiple" anonymous sources claim Gummy Bears' players "won't have traditional health bars" but instead use a "percentage-based damage system where characters are knocked back further based on how much damage" they take or inflict.

We're told it'll be a "lo-fi and cosy" competitive PvP team-based game with the fundamentals of a MOBA and splashes of Smash Bros.

There'll be several modes and three class types, including Support, Attack, and Defense. Interestingly, players will also be able to "hang out with friends in-between matches and express their identities in the game".

We've reached out to PlayStation for comment about both the game itself and the mysterious new studio developing it - we'll let you know as/when it comes back to us.

Presumably it won't be adapted from the '80s Disney cartoon of the same name pictured above... but we'll see, I guess?!

As for Bungie itself? Almost exactly a year since it was reported Bungie had delayed its sci-fi extraction shooter Marathon into 2025, the studio released a gameplay-free developer update saying the game is "on track", albeit a "little early to show" - and that it'll "reveal a lot more" later this year.

The update marked the first promotional push from Bungie after it had laid off 220 staff - roughly 17 percent of its workforce - in July 2024.