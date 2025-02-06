Broken Xbox? Microsoft says you can now get it fixed in Currys

Xbox won't switch on? Microsoft has announced you can now head down to high street chain Currys to get your console repaired.

Currys has been named as the UK's first ever Xbox Authorised Service Provider, following the retailer's previous partnership with Microsoft to act as similar for the company's Surface laptops.

If you have a broken Xbox Series S or Series X, Currys stores will now host "expert colleagues" who may be able to help, a press release from Microsoft today states.

Alternatively, Currys can also help get your console booked in to be repaired. Fun fact: this will be within Europe's largest tech repair centre, which is based in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

While consoles out of warranty will presumably not be repaired for free, there is a positive spin to all this which is to encourage people to try and repair goods where possible, rather than simply throwing them away and creating more electronic waste.

If you're in the US, Microsoft announced a similar partnership last month with uBreakiFix by Asurion, which is now the first Xbox Authorised Service Provider over the pond. It will also seek to repair Xbox consoles, at nearly 700 participating store locations State-side.

Microsoft's next big gaming launch for Xbox is Avowed, which today was confirmed to feature a 60fps mode if you play on Xbox Series X.