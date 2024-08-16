Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged gets September release date

The enhanced version of classic point-and-click adventure Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars now has a release date: 19th September.

This "Reforged" version will be available across PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X S, Nintendo Switch and PC (Windows, macOS and Linux).

The game's redrawn visuals have been upgraded to 4K, but there's also a new story mode UI including subtle hints aimed at new players.

For the visuals, the team has returned to the original pencil layouts for each scene, creator and Revolution Software CEO Charles Cecil explained in a new PlayStation Blog.

That means some elements have changed from the original game, but revert to the original designs with fresh details and 4K resolution. Animations have also been improved - some that worked in low resolution didn't fit the new visuals.

Audio has additionally been enhanced, with clearer voice lines and soundtrack from the late composer Barrington Pheloung.

Newer players will likely appreciate the new story mode, which changes the UI to feel more contemporary and includes subtle hints to help players solve puzzles.

"Point and click offers a simple interface from which captivating, challenging gameplay emerges," said Cecil. "But the user experience has remained unchanged since the '90s when Broken Sword redefined the genre. Our research suggested that gamers now prefer a more contemporary experience. Broken Sword has a hugely passionate fan base, which runs over three generations. With these graphic and user experience enhancements, we look forward to hearing from fans once the game crosses over, once again, to a fourth generation who love narrative-driven games."

However, purists can return the game to its original version too, whether through a traditional UI or swapping to original graphics at the click of a button.

There's no news yet, though, on the forthcoming all-new Broken Sword 6. I spoke to Cecil at Gamescom last year where we discussed the Holy Grail and Gnosticism, and he made two stones bleed.