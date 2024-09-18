Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged delayed on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch version of Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged has been delayed by another month.

Revolution Software's remaster of the original point-and-click adventure will still be released on PC (Steam, GOG), PlayStation and Xbox on 19th September as planned.

The Switch version has been delayed "to ensure the quality of play remains equally high across all versions of the game".

No further specific details on the Switch version have been provided, and no new release date has been given beyond October.

The remaster not only provides enhanced graphics and sound, it adds a new Story Mode with quality of life improvements more palatable to a modern audience. For instance, the UI will include subtle hints to help players solve puzzles.

Further, the remaster has provided a chance to tweak inconsistencies found in the original game, and alter the odd moment of representation.

Players can switch between modern and original versions of the game at any time.

After this remaster, Revolution is set to release the all-new Broken Sword 6 - I spoke to creator Charles Cecil at last year's Gamescom to find out more.