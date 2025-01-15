Broken Sword 2: The Smoking Mirror remaster teased following last year's "reforged" original

Following the launch of last year's well-received Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars remaster, developer Revolution Software has teased a similar "reforged" treatment for the beloved point-and-click adventure's 1997 sequel, Broken Sword 2: The Smoking Mirror.

Last year's Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars Reforged took the original 1996 series instalment - in which American tourist George Stobbart teams up with photo-journalist Nicole Collard to unearth a global conspiracy - and gently reinvigorated it with 4K backgrounds, re-animated sprites, enhanced audio, and more.

The end result - which released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation last September (with a Switch version arriving a little later) - was positively received among fans, and Revolution has now hinted it's getting ready to give Broken Sword 2 a similar makeover.

As spotted by GameWatcher, Revolution Software boss (and Broken Sword designer) Charles Cecil ended the studio's recent Christmas recap video by rifling through concept art created for Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars Reforged. However, one last drawing lurked at the end of the pile - this one featuring various designs for George Stobbart's shorts-and-sunglasses get-up, worn as he explores the Central American town of Quaramonte in Broken Sword 2.

At that point, Cecil offered a knowing shrug to the camera before the video cut to a lingering close-up of George's holiday gear, just in case it wasn't obvious enough the first time around.

A Reforged edition of Broken Sword 2: The Smoking Mirror would undoubtedly be warmly received by fans (especially as it's been fifteen years since the game's last remaster), but it's unclear when Revolution might get round to it. The studio is still hard at work on its previously announced sixth series entry, Broken Sword - Parzival's Stone, which is currently expected to arrive next year. Hopefully it'll have more than a tease to share before too long.