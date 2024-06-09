British Fallout-like game Atomfall announced from Sniper Elite studio

Up and atom! There is a British Fallout-like game on the horizon from Sniper Elite studio, Rebellion.

It's called Atomfall, and it was revealed at this evening's Xbox showcase. The team describes Atomfall as a single-player survival action game which will see players exploring a post-nuclear environment, and then scavenging, crafting, bartering and - of course - fighting to survive.

While Atomfall's story is fictional, it has been inspired by a real-world nuclear disaster that occurred in northern England in 1957. Players will experience Britain five years after this event, and find that "everything has changed" after that fateful day. You can check out the trailer - complete with British hymns, bunting and phone boxes - below.

"Atomfall blends post-war Britain with Cold War paranoia, folk horror, and elements of classic British sci-fi like Day of the Triffids, Doctor Who and The Prisoner, to create an immersive and thrilling gameplay experience," reads the official blurb. "Set in the rolling British countryside with idyllic pubs, quaint villages, and red phone boxes it soon becomes clear that things are far from normal."

Atomfall is set to release across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC at some point in 2025. It will also be available day one on Game Pass. We can expect to hear more "soon", so stay tuned.

Elsewhere this evening, we got another look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed and Perfect Dark. Xbox also announced three new console variants.