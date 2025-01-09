Botany Manor sprouts new January PS5 release date, after missing earlier launch

Back in November, relaxed garden puzzle game Botany Manor was announced as getting a belated launch for PlayStation 4 and PS5.

An impressive indie 3D puzzling effort, Botany Manor had already shone on PC, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X - including Xbox Game Pass - earlier in 2024.

But in December, publisher Whitethorn Games issued an update to say Botany Manor had hit a snag, and would now launch in the new year. Well, here we are - and today brings a fresh (and hopefully final) PlayStation launch date for the game: 28th January.

I can wholeheartedly recommend Botany Manor, as one of the few games I actually got around to fully completing last year. You're given the keys to a National Trust-style estate that slowly opens up over time as you uncover mysteries and grow long-lost blooms through increasingly brain-teasing ways.

But things never get too taxing, the game is relentlessly chilled out, and the game's gentle story offers just enough of a glimpse at life within its Victorian-era surroundings to keep you intrigued.

"Perhaps an afternoon in Botany Manor's company will inflame your own curiosity for nature," Matt wrote in Eurogamer's Botany Manor review last year. "Or perhaps you'll simply be content to explore its sun-dabbled corners, solve its few clever puzzles, and enjoy the timeless pleasures of an enchanting summer's day stroll."