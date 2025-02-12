Borderlands 4 gets a release date and new trailer

If you've been gripping your gusset in anticipation of more Borderlands 4 information, now is the time to release. Courtesy of Sony's latest State of Play showcase, Gearbox has revealed the looter shooter sequel will launch for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on 23rd September.

Borderlands 4 has, of course, been lurking in the background for a while now. It was initially teased last May, and then teased again in an even-less-subtle manner in July, with the game finally getting an official reveal - and a 2025 launch window - in August last year.

Since then, we've had a Borderlands movie (that didn't exactly set the box office alight), which somehow got Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford comparing his company to the Beatles. "I wish everything [we do] could be a hit," he said, "but that is not how it works... The greatest musical act of all time, The Beatles, had a 25 percent hit rate."

All of which brings us to Borderlands 4 - a game we know only limited details about so far. It will, of course, be another co-operative first-person looter-shooter with a comedy veneer (with less poop jokes, mind), and it's also confirmed to introduce four new Vault Hunters, alongside a new horde known as the Rippers. Today's release date announcement didn't provide much additional info, be we do at least have another trailer to eye.

So diaries at the ready then: Borderlands 4 is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) on 23rd September this year.