Borderlands 4 coming 2025, taking players to an "all-new planet"

Borderlands 4 has been officially teased by Gearbox and 2K.

The game was revealed with a brief teaser during Gamescom Opening Night Live this evening. The teaser, which you can see below, begins with the firehawk symbol of Lilith, which she leaves on the moon, Elpis, at the end of Borderlands 3.

"In this next instalment of the definitive looter shooter, players will assume the role of a legendary Vault Hunter as they blast their way through hordes of enemies in search of new treasures to loot on an all-new planet," reads the official blurb.

While the team at Gearbox has not announced a release date yet, it has said the game will be coming in 2025. It will be available across PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S.

"The team and I at Gearbox have a lot we've wanted to do with Borderlands since we first introduced the looter shooter genre to the world with our original game," said Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford. "All of us at Gearbox have massive ambitions for Borderlands 4 and are putting everything we have into making everything we love about Borderlands better than ever before while taking the game to new levels in exciting new directions."

We previously got wind of Borderlands 4 back in March, when Embracer entered an agreement to sell Gearbox Interactive to Take-Two for $460m. At this time, 2K president David Ismailer confirmed Gearbox and 2K were actively working on the next instalment in the Borderlands series.

Elsewhere in franchise news, it seems the Borderlands movie will be available to watch digitally later this month. Disappointingly, the film failed to ignite enthusiasm from critics, with one branding it a "huge misfire". The adaptation then generated just $4m on its opening day, a disappointing result that looks set to result in the film becoming a commercial flop.