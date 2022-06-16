How to boost into a Runaway Boulder and dislodge it with a Baller in FortniteRock and roll.
Boost into a Runaway Boulder and dislodge it with a Baller is one of the Weekly challenges released during Week 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.
This Fortnite challenge sees you take a seat into a Baller - which has returned this season after a long holiday - and use it to cause some chaos.
Completing this challenge will reward you with 15k XP, which will help you unlock the Battle Pass skins.
Baller locations in Fortnite explained
The first step to completing this challenge is to find a Baller and, to do that, you need to head to the Rave Cave in the western side of the Fortnite map.
It’s important to note that, while Ballers are easy to find in and around the Rave Cave, you need to avoid the ones on the roller coaster tracks. This is because you’ll have to manoeuvre the Baller off the tracks, which will waste precious time.
The easiest place to find a Baller off the tracks is in the giant purple bear head which sits atop the Rave Cave. We recommend visiting this location at the beginning of a match, because it will be easier to reach while gliding and you’re more likely to find a Baller.
If all the Ballers inside the head are gone, head down the west side of the Rave Cave where, along the southern shore of the nearby river, you’ll find a Baller. As long as another player hasn’t taken it first of course…
Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella! You can now ride animals, find Reality Seeds, and use the new Grapple Glove, and Victory Crowns have returned. If you're after a specific Battle Pass skin, then it's a good idea to know how to get XP fast.
How to boost into a Runaway Boulder and dislodge it with a Baller in Fortnite
Once you’ve climbed inside a Baller, it’s time to dislodge a Runaway Boulder, but, again, you need to find one first.
If you obtain your Baller inside the giant bear head of the Rave Cave, carefully drop off the ledge that has the Ascender connected to it.
After doing so, roll down the west side of the mountain and you’ll shortly see a Runaway Boulder sitting near a ledge.
To dislodge the Runaway Boulder, we recommend rolling right up to it before performing the boost. This will help ensure you hit the boulder and, hopefully, dislodge it straight away.
Now all you have to do is perform a boost and hit the Runaway Boulder to send it crashing down the mountain.
If the Runaway Boulder at the Rave Cave has already been dislodged, you can find another at the eastern edge of the lake directly north of Reality Falls. Your Baller should have enough power to reach this boulder if the one described above has already been moved.
To complete this Fortnite challenge, you only need to dislodge one Runaway Boulder.
