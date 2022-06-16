How to boost into a Runaway Boulder and dislodge it with a Baller in Fortnite

Boost into a Runaway Boulder and dislodge it with a Baller is one of the Weekly challenges released during Week 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

This Fortnite challenge sees you take a seat into a Baller - which has returned this season after a long holiday - and use it to cause some chaos.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 15k XP, which will help you unlock the Battle Pass skins.

The first step to completing this challenge is to find a Baller and, to do that, you need to head to the Rave Cave in the western side of the Fortnite map. The location of the Rave Cave on the Fortnite map. It's important to note that, while Ballers are easy to find in and around the Rave Cave, you need to avoid the ones on the roller coaster tracks. This is because you'll have to manoeuvre the Baller off the tracks, which will waste precious time. The easiest place to find a Baller off the tracks is in the giant purple bear head which sits atop the Rave Cave. We recommend visiting this location at the beginning of a match, because it will be easier to reach while gliding and you're more likely to find a Baller. If all the Ballers inside the head are gone, head down the west side of the Rave Cave where, along the southern shore of the nearby river, you'll find a Baller. As long as another player hasn't taken it first of course…