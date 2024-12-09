"Bogus phishing report" from Funko takes indie game platform itch.io offline

Indie game platform itch.io has been taken offline after Funko allegedly logged a "bogus phishing report" to the website's registrar.

In a brief message posted this morning to Bluesky, the itch.io team said that Funko used "trash" AI-powered brand protection system Brand Shield and despite responding to challenge the phishing report, the site's domain has instead been disabled.

"I kid you not, itch.io has been taken down by Funko of 'Funko Pop' because they use some trash 'AI Powered' Brand Protection Software called Brand Shield that created some bogus Phishing report to our registrar, iwantmyname, who ignored our response and just disabled the domain," the message said.

"I hope you're all having a nice Sunday evening."

"Sue them," said one respondent. "Every minute is lost revenue. As someone who hosts games on itch.io I'm pissed at this nonsense."

"Itch should sue Funko, their registrar, and the BrandShield for loss of business on behalf of their own interests and the interest of their users, developers, and buyers," added another. "Because this is something that not only affects itch, but also everyone that hosts jams and releases software and games on there."

At the time of writing, itch.io remains offline.

Itch.io recently announced that it now requires developers to disclose whether generative AI has been used in their work.

In a statement, the platform detailed its new tagging requirement, specifying it is a required field for asset creator pages "to ensure buyers are aware of the origins of the material they are obtaining".