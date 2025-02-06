Bloodborne PSX demake now completely removed, but Nightmare Kart continues with DLC

Nightmare Kart is set to receive an expansion, despite a DMCA takedown from Sony against the developer's Bloodborne PSX demake.

Originally known as Bloodborne Kart, the racer is a spin-off from the Bloodborne PSX demake from fan developer Lilith Walther. The name was changed to Nightmare Kart once Sony got involved and requested Walther "scrub the branding" from the game.

Earlier this week, a legal takedown was issued by MarkScan Enforcement against a YouTube video of Walther's Bloodborne PSX demake. Now the full game itself has been removed from itch.io with a notice from the same company.

MarkScan represents Sony Interactive Entertainment, with the notice claiming copyright infringement.

"No person is entitled to upload, stream (live, delayed, repeat etc.), make available for download, broadcast and/or communicate to the public, the copyright content listed above, in any manner whatsoever, through any transmission platform, including the internet, for viewing on devices such as computers, laptops, mobile phones, tablet computers, etc. without express authorization from our client," the notice reads.

As reported earlier this week, another fan project from modder Lance McDonald has also been hit by a claim, which enabled Bloodborne to run at 60fps.

McDonald shared a social media post from Walther confirming both projects had been hit by DMCA takedown requests. Walther's post has since been removed.

Eurogamer has asked Sony for comment, but has not yet received a response.

MarkScan are a company hired by Sony Interactive Entertainment. They're the same company that DMCAed my page about the Bloodborne 60fps patch. And now they've DMCAed an old video about the Bloodborne PSX demake project. That's pretty wild. What the hell are they doing?? https://t.co/yMwdHHc8NY — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) February 3, 2025

It seems, therefore, that Sony is gradually targeting all Bloodborne fan projects. But why? Hope has, of course, turned to a possible official remake, though Sony or FromSoftware are yet to announce anything.

In the meantime, Nightmare Kart is still available for free. It released in June last year, and its suitably named DLC The Old Karts will add in a new mini campaign, as well as new racers, karts, tracks, and power ups.

Bloodborne DLC The Old Hunters introduced Lady Maria, who's already paralleled in Nightmare Kart as Mistress Mary. Perhaps we'll get an Orphan of Kos equivalent?

Former PlayStation exec Shuhei Yoshida reckons Bloodborne creator Hidetaka Miyazaki is "so busy" a remake hasn't been possible.

"Miyazaki-san really, really loved Bloodborne, what he created. So I think he is interested but he's so successful and he's so busy, so he cannot do it himself, and he doesn't want anyone else to touch it," said Yoshida.

Last year, Miyazaki told Eurogamer he's "very happy" to see so many passionate fans calling for a Bloodborne remake.

"Put simply, it makes me very happy to see it's a title with a lot of specific memories, both for me and the staff who worked on it," he said. "And when we see those passionate voices in the community, of course it makes us feel thrilled, it makes us feel very fortunate to have that and to have those memories."