Blizzard will fix Diablo 4's broken Spiritborn evasions this week

Blizzard will this week release a hotfix to amend the Evade cast animations of Diablo 4's new Spiritborn class.

The Spiritborn was introduced with Diablo 4's new expansion Vessel of Hatred, but players have found with certain builds their character is able to endlessly evade - even likening it to Vampire Survivors.

"This is a bug as the Spiritborn is able to break animation frames during Evade immediately," wrote community director Adam Fletcher on X/Twitter. "We will be fixing this so you won't be able to Evade instantly during another one, and instead it will be normalised to the standard Evade cast rate in all situations."

The reason for the change isn't to remove an amusingly overpowered feature, but because it's impacting other players, Fletcher said.

"The reason why we are hitting this bug now (and some may have noticed) is that it is currently impairing other players and their experience in-game," continued Fletcher. "We have mentioned before that if a build ends up impacting the experience of others, we may make changes immediately, and this is one of those instances. We expect this change to come in 2.0.3 later this week."

The patch will also fix crashes and other "hot button items".

Diablo x Vampire Survivors crossover WHEN? pic.twitter.com/XV2ymMWZKz — Jen of Hatred™ (@Jenbox360) October 12, 2024

Vessel of Hatred launched on 8th October, though got off to a rocky start with a short delay due to "a small technical issue" and issues with accessing the expansion on consoles.

Still, the game has reached a new peak concurrent player count on Steam following the expansion's release proving its popularity - though that doesn't account for players on Battle.net or on console.