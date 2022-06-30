Blizzard confirms Overwatch 2 will replace its predecessor

Blizzard has confirmed Overwatch 2 will replace the original Overwatch on release in October.

In a statement to Axios’ Stephen Totilo, Blizzard explained that Overwatch 2 “will replace the current Overwatch build,” with all player-unlocked content automatically transferring across games.

Their statement to me: pic.twitter.com/ZTmIRr1G1c — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 29, 2022

This is the clearest statement we have received that Blizzard plans to stop supporting Overwatch, after statements from a Reddit AMA last week left room for interpretation on whether the original game will still function, albeit without future content updates.

We also learned from the sama AMA that any unopened loot boxes will have their contents automatically added to your inventory and any unused coins will also transfer over.

The shutdown of the original game may not go down well with all players. Overwatch 2 makes small but significant changes to the game’s meta, which existing players may not be ready to transition over to.

Moreover, the original Overwatch is a paid game, so shutting down access to forcibly moving players to a free-to-play model is controversial to say the least.

Blizzard has been embroiled in similar controversy with the release of the free-to-play Diablo Immortal, which reportedly costs tens of thousands of pounds to upgrade characters.