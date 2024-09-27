Blasphemous' first chapter of The Pentient One coming to mobile next year

The first chapter of Blasphemous' The Pentient One - which recently marked its fifth anniversary - is now available to pre-order on iOS and Android for £8 ($8).

The mobile port - set to release on 24th February 2025 - includes the base game along with all DLC "day one", "delivering the complete experience right at your fingertips".

Players will get to explore a non-linear world, fearsome enemies, deadly traps, new combos and special moves, and brutal combat as you fight to "release the power of Mea Culpa, a sword born from guilt itself, to slaughter your foes".

You'll also get to customise your build with a range of relics, rosary beads, and sword hearts that give you new abilities and boosts.

"The Miracle be praised!" the team teased on social media. "Your prayers have been answered: Blasphemous arrives on iOS & Android mobile devices.

"After years of fan requests, you'll soon be able to carry the dark and brutal world of Cvstodia in your pocket! Get ready to embrace the Penance wherever you go!"

In related Blasmphemous news, we recently learned Blasphemous 2's paid Mea Culpa expansion, and an accompanying free update, will arrive for all platforms on 31st October.