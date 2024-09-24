Blasphemous 2's Mea Culpa expansion and big free update arrive this October

Blasphemous 2 - developer The Game Kitchen's acclaimed Souls-like action-platformer sequel - is delving further into the mythology of The Penitent One on 31st October, when its paid Mea Culpa expansion and an accompanying free update arrives for all platforms.

Mea Culpa tells the story of the eponymous lost sword, wielded by The Penitent One in The Game Kitchen's first Blasphemous game. It promises two new zones featuring "harsh winds", "towering heights", and two new bosses. That's alongside four new quests - in which players piece together their sword - as well as new NPCs, prayers, rosary beads, Argent board figures, and an alternate ending. It also includes a "new (yet familiar) weapon and ability" - no prizes for guessing what'll be - plus new achievements.

Blasphemous 2's Mea Culpa expansion launches for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC (via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store) on 31st October. It'll cost £11.99/€11.99/$11.99 USD, but there's a 20 percent discount if you pick it up in its first two weeks of release.

Mea Culpa arrives alongside a big free Blasphemous 2 content update for all players that The Game Kitchen is calling True Torment. There's a lot going on here, starting with expanded versions of existing zones. Choir of Thorns, Sunken Cathedral, and Basilica of Ancient Faces have all been "reforged" with new challenges, and the developer is introducing new connecting zones for quicker traversal between key areas.

Elsewhere, True Torment adds a new Labyrinth of Tides challenge, new enemies, a New Game+ mode (including "totally adjustable difficulty options"), as well as new Penitent One upgrades, quality of life improvements, and achievements. So to recap: all that arrives for free on 31st October, alongside Blasphemous 2's paid Mea Culpa expansion.

And if you're wondering what else is on the horizon, The Game Kitchen unveiled its Goya-inspired stealth-tactics adventure The Stone of Madness back in August, and it's currently set to launch for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic early next year.