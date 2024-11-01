Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls Bowling Alley Easter Egg guide

One of the two new Black Ops 6 Zombies maps, Liberty Falls brings with it a slew of easter eggs, including one centred around a bowling alley easter egg that presents a break from the action, all whilst rewarding you for the rest of the match ahead.

Much like all of the other easter eggs in Black Ops 6 Zombies, this one requires a bit of exploration and map trekking to fully complete, but the reward is worth it.

In this guide, we’ll be explaining the Liberty Falls bowling alley easter egg and Deadwood achievement, listing all the bowling shoe locations, and explaining how the Bowling minigame works and how to retry.

On this page:

Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls bowling alley easter egg and Deadwood achievement explained

With the bowling alley easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you’re able to quite literally have a bowling match in the midst of the surrounding zombie scourge.

Don’t worry, the zombies are in on it too and won’t attack you during this - in fact, many of them will actually be dancing, hyping you up to get a high score in zombie bowling.

How to play zombie bowling, you ask? Well, just like standard bowling, you'll be using the provided bowling balls, tossing them down the lanes to knock over the zombies parading ahead of you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The best approach here is to charge your bowl, since you’ll have greater power and are more likely to knock over multiple zombies at once, thus netting you more points, and leading to a better payout at the end.

Netting a high score is at the core of this easter egg since, if you get a great score, you’ll receive various rewards for doing so, and unlock the Deadwood achievement by hitting 300 score.

The rewards in question can range from less exciting drops such as lethals and tacticals, to chances at high-tier weapons such as the Ray Gun Wonder Weapon - so it’s definitely worth playing if you’re looking for some free loot!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Looking at reports online, a number of players are recommending to do this easter egg with others in your group, suggesting that it increases the number of zombies you’ll encounter, making it easier to hit the high score, and thus net the achievement. Sounds like it's worth a try if you’re struggling in a solo game!

Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls bowling shoe locations listed

To begin the bowling alley minigame, you’ll need to do a bit of collectible hunting first before the fun begins.

More specifically, you'll need to search and uncover the locations of five pairs of bowling shoes.

Once found, you’ll want to shoot them, and if done correctly you’ll see a pink-ish purple sparkle effect and the shoes will disappear. There is a bit of an audio cue as well, but it’s a little indistinct to really call out.

After finding and shooting the fifth pair, you’ll then be teleported to the bowling alley and straight into the minigame.

Should you want to retry, a few rounds later - following the conclusion of the minigame - a sixth pair will spawn. Shooting these will allow you to jump back in, and we've explained where to find these further down.

For now, here's a list of all the locations of bowling shoes in Liberty Falls, each with a screenshot and map reference:

Bowling Shoe location one - Pump and Pay gas station, East Main Street

This first pair you can get right after starting a match, without even opening any doors.

What you’ll want to do is drop down to ground level and look inside the store at the Pump and Pay gas station, and on the counter will be the first pair of shoes you need to shoot.

From left to right: the exterior location on East Main Street, map reference, and a screenshot of the shoes inside of the Pump and Pay gas station. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Bowling Shoe location two - Riverside, inside Frank's Hardware store

Close to the previous pair, the second pair of bowling shoes can be found inside of the Frank’s Hardware store in Riverside.

To get here, you’ll want to head to the north-east corner of the map where you’ll reach a dead end in the street, and opposite Olly’s Comics will be the store.

Look through the doorway, and you’ll see a pair of bowling shoes sat on the very edge of the second shelf to the right side that’ll become more visible as the light flashes.

From left to right: the exterior location outside on Riverside, map reference, and a screenshot of the shoes inside of the Frank's Hardware store. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Bowling Shoe location three - Hill Street, Groundskeeper's Yard

The third pair of bowling shoes is in the north of the map, inside the house nearby the Groundskeeper’s Yard.

You’ll want to be on Hill Street specifically for this one though, and head on up the stairs to look through the window.

Inside the room, on the right side is a chair and underneath that is where you can see a lamp illuminating the pair of shoes – shoot them and move onto the next set.

From left to right: the exterior location on Hill Street, map reference, and a screenshot of the shoes inside of the Groundskeeper's house. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Bowling Shoe location four - Cemetery, nearby Pack-A-Punch

For this one, you’ll want to head to the far left of the map, to the upper left corner to reach the Cemetery which is next to the church where Pack-A-Punch is located.

Once there, head to the back of the Cemetery, to the left of the ammo cache, and look through an opening in the fence - one where zombies can enter the map from, and where you’ll see a bloodstain.

Straight ahead, you should see the fourth pair of shoes dangling from a tree outside of the Cemetery.

From left to right: the exterior location in the Cemetery, map reference, and a screenshot of the shoes hanging from the tree outside of the Cemetery. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Bowling Shoe location five - West Main Street, near Libery Lanes

For the fifth and final pair of shoes, you’ll want to go to West Main Street which is almost at the dead centre of the map.

Once there, you’ll find a funeral home right near the bowling alley itself - Liberty Lanes - and it’s in here where you’ll find the final pair of shoes required to activate the minigame.

Specifically, look through the window from the street outside, and you’ll be able to spot the last pair of shoes on a casket at the far left of the room.

From left to right: the exterior location nearby Liberty Lanes, map reference, and a screenshot of the shoes sat atop the left side of the casket inside the funeral home. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Once you shoot it - requiring you’ve done the others in the same order we’ve listed them in - you’ll be teleported to the bowling alley where it’s time to put your zombie-bowling skills to good use!

Keep reading for info on how you can replay the bowling minigame should you want to have another go in the same match.

How to retry bowling easter egg in Liberty Falls

If you didn't get the achievement, or just want to have another shot to try and get some better rewards, you can actually retry the minigame again for a second chance.

You'll have to give it a few rounds - for me it was about six or seven - but there's a sixth pair of bowling shoes that appears after you've attempted the easter egg once.

You'll find the sixth pair of bowling shoes sitting on a toilet in the bathroom within Liberty Lanes' bowling alley, next to a weapon wall-buy and opposite the lanes themselves.

Opposite the bowling lanes themselves, you'll find this window next to a wall-buy weapon, and inside is the toilet with which the sixth pair of bowling shoes can be found. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Check back every round or two to be sure, but once they reappear, you can just shoot them like you did with the others, and moments later be teleported back into the bowling alley for another attempt.

Enjoy bowling with zombies!