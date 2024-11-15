Black Ops 6 Prop Hunt release date and mode explained

Prop Hunt is making a return in Black Ops 6, beginning the chaotic hide-and-seek game anew.

Featured in past Call of Duty titles, this Black Ops 6 version of the mode coming in Season 1 is similar in functionality to past iterations, now updated for 2024 with new props to disguise as and maps to play on.

In this guide, we’ll be running through various details including when Prop Hunt is releasing, as well as an explainer on what Prop Hunt is.

On this page:

When does Prop Hunt release in Black Ops 6?

As it stands, there is no official release date or time for Prop Hunt.

However, we do know it is returning within Season 1, which began on 14th November 2024. With it having a runtime of around 75 days, we can make a general guess that the mode will be out sometime in the next two or three months, but definitely before Season 2 releases - likely in February 2025.

It’s worth noting that in early December, the game will see the launch of Season 1 Reloaded, a mid-season update that adds new content and more.

The icon for the Prop Hunt mode. | Image credit: Activision

However, since the COD Blog states the mode will release 'in-season' compared to other aspects that instead say 'mid-season', it’s entirely possible the mode will be out in the next couple of weeks.

The mode isn’t available in Private Matches just yet either though, so for the time being, it’ll be best to keep your eyes out across the usual official channels to get the exact date.

What is Prop Hunt in Black Ops 6 explained

Just like its name suggests, the mode centres on hunting for props. The catch is, one team literally are the props, whilst the other team has to hunt them.

Typically, it's a round-based mode where each team takes it in turns to be the props, and the goal is to survive as long as possible without being eliminated.

The prop team has a variety of objects to disguise themselves as, and you’re able to cycle through this at any point.

However, you’ll want to be careful and figure out which prop you’re staying as sooner rather than later, just in case you morph from something small - like a ball - to a larger object such as a cabinet, giving away your position in seconds, particularly if you’re out in the open.

Image credit: Activision

Once you have settled on a prop to be disguised as, it’s all about blending in and looking as much a part of the environment as possible.

This is all whilst the hunting team searches the map, shooting at random objects they suspect to be a player. If you’re caught, you can make a run (or slide, hover, or whatever movement mode applies to said object) for it to try and escape.

You also have a set of actions you can employ too. This includes abilities like using a Stun Grenade on enemies if you need to make a getaway, access to a decoy of your current object to confuse the opposition, as well as a whistle - if you want to cheekily taunt the opposing team whilst you’re hiding in plain sight.

If you are eliminated, then you're out until the end of the round, made to spectate other players on your team.

The idea is that teams then swap places each round, and it’s essentially all about whoever can survive the longest or eliminate the other team fully.

Image credit: Activision

Speaking from my previous experience with the mode, it’s absolutely insane and one I’m looking forward to trying again just for the sheer hilarity of it. It’s not at all serious, and is a fun party mode that sits alongside others in the game such as Infected and Gun Game.

