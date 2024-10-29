Black Ops 6 Prestige explained and all rewards listed

With the release of Black Ops 6, the classic Prestige system has made its return for the first time in years.

Rather than bring it back in the exact same form it was, Treyarch have decided to upgrade this Black Ops 6 edition of the system with a whole slew of rewards and changes to make it fit into the newer era of Call of Duty.

In this guide, we’ll be running through how Prestige works, various features like Permanent Unlocks and Prestige Master, as well as a full rundown of all the rewards you can unlock for every Prestige rank.

On this page:

Black Ops 6 Classic Prestige explained

With the return of Classic Prestige, Black Ops 6 features a more involved and lengthy levelling system available right from day one.

Since it's no longer tied to seasons, your levelling and Prestige progress is permanent.

Not just that, but there's cross-progression with Multiplayer and Zombies - and Warzone once it's integrated with Season 1 - meaning you're able to jump around the various modes and still work towards the same unified set of unlocks.

To enter a Prestige rank, you'll first need to reach the maximum level of 55 and earn enough XP afterwards as if you were levelling to 56.

Instead of reaching Level 56 though, you'll instead unlock the ability to enter Prestige 1 via its associated menu, resetting your level back to 1 in the process, and opening up challenges to complete and rewards to earn.

However, whilst your level is 1, you'll be classed as 'Prestige 1, Level 1' and so on and so forth for future Prestiges.

An explainer in-game running through all the effects of the Prestige system. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

By returning back to Level 1, all items will be locked once again, requiring you to reach their respective levels to equip them again.

However, there are ways around your gear being locked again, thanks to the inclusion of a Permanent Unlock token that lets you bypass this for one item per Prestige. Additionally, any Blueprints you own will automatically unlock that associated weapon permanently.

How to unlock Prestige Master in Black Ops 6

If you continue to level and Prestige over and over in Black Ops 6, you'll eventually reach Prestige 10 and - upon completing the 1-55 climb once more - be able to ascend once final time into the 'Prestige Master' category.

This acts as the final Prestige in the game, but has a maximum level of 1000, and various rewards granted along the way, primarily as you hit each hundred milestones.

All the Prestiges in Black Ops 6, with the Prestige Master icon at the centre. | Image credit: Activision

The primary feature here really is just a showcase of dedication, but once you're in this Prestige and beyond Level 55, none of your gear is locked behind any level requirements.

Functionally, Prestige Master is comparable to the season-based levelling seen in more recent COD titles - such as Modern Warfare 3 last year - whereas long-time fans will know this system back from when it was first introduced in Black Ops 2.

All Black Ops 6 Prestige and Prestige Master rewards listed

Part of the incentive to climb the Prestige ranks in Black Ops 6 is to unlock a slew of rewards that are exclusive to each tier.

Many of the most notable rewards include Operator skins, weapon Blueprints, animated emblems, and more. All of these commemorate various modes and moments of past Treyarch releases.

As mentioned earlier, each Prestige will also grant a single Permanent Unlock token, received as soon as you enter. This can be spent on any item of your choice to permanently unlock it through all future Prestiges.

Keep in mind, you might want to spare these for Perks and equipment more than weapons, particularly if you end up earning a Blueprint for a weapon which will also keep it permanently unlocked.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Alongside these, there are also a set of challenges for each Prestige tier that unlock which can be viewed within their respective menus, and their requirements reveal upon reaching the associated Prestige. Each of these rewards additional Calling Cards upon completion.

However, whilst each of the Challenges and Perma Unlock tokens are instant unlocks upon entering a Prestige rank, the rest of the more notable rewards are earned at every ten level intervals.

That means at Levels 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50 within each Prestige, there’s a unique reward to earn. Prestige 1 starts off a little differently than the rest though, rewarding an Operator skin alongside bonus its unlock token.

The Prestige 1 reward screen, showcasing its various rewards at each interval. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

You’ll also net a unique icon that’ll change as you climb the Prestige ranks, each reflective of their associated theme.

Below, you can see the full list of all of these rewards, covering each Prestige rank as well as Prestige Master:

Prestige 1

Rewards themed around World at War and the origins of Zombies

Nacht Raider skin for Weaver

skin for Weaver Der Riese loading screen

loading screen Gobblegum Pack for Zombies

for Zombies 1-hour Double XP Token

Zombie Breach animated emblem

animated emblem Insta-Kill charm

charm Teddy is a Liar Blueprint for the C9 SMG

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Prestige 2

Rewards themed around World at War and its Campaign

Jungle Warfare loading screen

loading screen Gobblegum Pack for Zombies

for Zombies 1-hour Double XP Token

Madness Unleashed emblem

emblem Berserker Death Card charm

charm Warrior's Blood weapon Blueprint for the Model L Assault Rifle

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Prestige 3

Rewards themed around the Black Ops Campaign

Interrogation loading screen

loading screen Gobblegum Pack for Zombies

for Zombies 1-hour Double XP Token

The Numbers emblem

emblem MACV-SOG charm

charm My Name Is… Operator skin for Payne

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Prestige 4

Rewards themed around Black Ops and the first introduction of the map, 'Nuketown'

Welcome to Nuketown loading screen

loading screen Gobblegum Pack for Zombies

for Zombies 1-hour Double XP Token

Doomsday emblem

emblem Nuked spray

spray Atomic Commando blueprint for the XM4 Assault Rifle

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Prestige 5

Rewards themed around Black Ops 2’s Campaign

Battle for LA loading screen

loading screen Gobblegum Pack for Zombies

for Zombies 1-hour Double XP Token

CLAW emblem

emblem Cordis Die spray

spray Absolute Loss Operator skin for Toro

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Prestige 6

Rewards themed around Black Ops 2 Zombies

The Docks loading screen

loading screen Gobblegum Pack for Zombies

for Zombies 1-hour Double XP Token

Tedd emblem

emblem Jailbreak charm

charm Robot Abomination blueprint for the SWAT 5.56 Marksman Rifle

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Prestige 7

Rewards themed around Black Ops 3 Multiplayer

Miniature Mayhem loading screen

loading screen Gobblegum Pack for Zombies

for Zombies 1-hour Double XP Token

Have a Nice Day! emblem

emblem Tiny Treat charm

charm Specialist Fan Operator skin for Maya

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Prestige 8

Rewards themed around Black Ops 3’s Campaign

Frozen Forest loading screen

loading screen Gobblegum Pack for Zombies

for Zombies 1-hour Double XP Token

Corvus AI emblem

emblem Boom Train spray

spray VMP Elite blueprint for the Jackal PDW SMG

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Prestige 9

Rewards themed around Black Ops 4

Welcome to Blackout loading screen

loading screen Gobblegum Pack for Zombies

for Zombies 1-hour Double XP Token

Where We Dropping? emblem

emblem Wall Buy spray

spray Samantha’s PJs Operator skin for Grey

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Prestige 10

Rewards themed around Black Ops Cold War’s Campaign

Break on Through loading screen

loading screen Gobblegum Pack for Zombies

for Zombies 1-hour Double XP Token

Red Door emblem

emblem Perseus charm

charm Art of War Operator skin for Bailey

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Prestige Master

Prestige Master's reward set works a little bit differently from the other tiers, partly due to it being the final Prestige and having a lengthier Level 1-1000 climb, rather than 1-55.

When entering Prestige Master, you'll instantly earn an operator skin for Marshall, and upon reaching Level 90, you'll unlock an animated Blueprint for the AMES 85, both of which are listed below:

Sitting Bull Reborn Operator skin for Marshall

Operator skin for Marshall Classified Arsenal animated Blueprint for the AMES 85 Assault Rifle

Image credit: Activision

Beyond these, there are also additional unlocks linked to Challenges, and - at Level 100 - a unique customisation feature that allows for your level icon to be changed manually.

The challenges come in a set of six, each with their own Calling Card rewards, and a seventh also up for grabs.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

As for the icon customisation system, it grants the ability to change your Prestige icon as you reach various level thresholds within the Prestige Master tier.

For example, with Levels 100-900, each hundred milestone lets you pick any of the Prestige icons from past games, all the way back from the 2009 release Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, to last year’s Modern Warfare 3.

These Prestige icons also include Prestige iconography from modes such as Zombies, and even Black Ops 4’s 'Blackout'.

Once you reach Level 1000 - the true maximum level in Black Ops 6 - you’ll be able to pick from an even wider pool of Prestige icons covering all games with Prestige ranks above 10, as well as their respective Prestige Master equivalents.

A couple of examples of Prestige icons that can be equipped for reaching Level 100 (left) or Level 1000 (right). | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

It’s an impressive feat to hit Prestige Master in the first place, and whilst you don’t receive any further rewards beyond the aforementioned Operator skin and Blueprint, you get access to a unique feature no other player can use, allowing you to pick from literally hundreds of classic Prestige icons - personally, I’m eyeing some of the Black Ops 2 and 3 Prestige icons.

