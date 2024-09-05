Black Ops 6 beta Omnimovement tips, tricks, and settings explained

The Black Ops 6 beta is here, bringing new movement tech called Omnimovement, an overhauled and elevated movement system that provides a slew of new options and streamlined mobility.

Whilst there’s an array of new functions and movement you can employ with this in Black Ops 6, it’s best viewed as an enhanced version of what was already there, and it ends up feeling completely natural - even if a little jarring at first.

To help you along with what is Omnimovement and how it works, we’ve put together this guide to look at the best Omnimovement settings to customise how it feels, as well as various Omnimovement tips and tricks to help you master this new, more dynamic battlefield yourself.

Omnimovement in the Black Ops 6 beta explained

The new Omnimovement system in Black Ops 6 allows you to do a number of things you couldn’t before, and in many ways, completely changes how the game can be played depending on how you utilise it.

What’ll no doubt be most noticeable to those familiar with the game, you’re now able to sprint in any direction - normal sprint, that is, not Tactical Sprint, which can only be activated when going forward.

With this simple change, that opens up a few other things you can do - including sliding and diving in any direction, which really opens up your movement options further and lets you move around much more seamlessly than in past titles.

You still have access to all the usual mounting functions too, so you’re able to pin your gun to corners or low cover, but particularly for run-and-gun players - or even those trying to make a quick escape - Omnimovement makes a big difference.

Best settings to customise Omnimovement in the Black Ops 6 beta explained

Out the gate, the new Omnimovement system feels pretty intuitive, but for those looking to get deeper, there’s a whole dedicated page of options and settings you can use to further tweak how Omnimovement and various actions - such as sliding and diving - feels on the controls.

Going through some of the settings, you’ll be able to reduce the number of button presses to execute movement-based actions, like crouching, sliding, and vaulting, or even adjust how you activate slides and dives.

Here’s a list of some of the game’s settings available to adjust both standard movement and Omnimovement-adjacent actions in Black Ops 6:

Sprint Assist : With this setting, you’re able to set it so that sprinting automatically activates after a specified amount of movement time - the length of time can be fully customised too.

: With this setting, you’re able to set it so that sprinting automatically activates after a specified amount of movement time - the length of time can be fully customised too. Mantle Assist : The assist for mantling makes it so that you can either have a manually-activated mantle, an automatic mantle that activates when sprinting towards low obstacles, or an automatic mantle for any and all objects.

: The assist for mantling makes it so that you can either have a manually-activated mantle, an automatic mantle that activates when sprinting towards low obstacles, or an automatic mantle for any and all objects. Crouch Assist : Anytime this setting is enabled, you’ll automatically crouch or slide when moving towards an opening that would otherwise require a manual input - whether you crouch or slide is dependent on if you’re mid-sprint or not.

: Anytime this setting is enabled, you’ll automatically crouch or slide when moving towards an opening that would otherwise require a manual input - whether you crouch or slide is dependent on if you’re mid-sprint or not. Automatic Airborne Mantle : This setting allows you to choose whether or not you automatically mantle onto objects as you’re in the air, or whether it requires a manual input.

: This setting allows you to choose whether or not you automatically mantle onto objects as you’re in the air, or whether it requires a manual input. Slide/Dive Behaviour : With both slide and dive mapped to the same button by default, you might want to change how it feels, or disable one of the two - all of this is done via this setting, and there’s even a 'Hybrid' option that activates based on whether you have your sprint input held, or toggled on.

: With both slide and dive mapped to the same button by default, you might want to change how it feels, or disable one of the two - all of this is done via this setting, and there’s even a 'Hybrid' option that activates based on whether you have your sprint input held, or toggled on. Auto Door Peek: Just like what its name suggests, this is disabled by default but it’s a handy feature to have on if you don’t want to manually open doors to peek before going through them - though of course, you could just sprint straight through them, this is Call of Duty after all!

Beyond these settings, there are even more settings through a couple of advanced menus - the Movement Advanced Settings and Vehicle Advanced Settings pages let you get even further into the nitty-gritty, with options like adjusting the behaviour of Tactical Sprint, toggling whether or not you re-enter sprint after sliding, and several more.

In terms of recommended settings, a lot of this does actually come down to preference, and what aspects of the game you’d like to tweak to your liking.

For example, we could see certain players messing with some of the slide and dive settings, perhaps to disable one of the two actions, or just to make one require a little bit more of an input to activate so as to prevent accidental activations - this is where that Hybrid option that activates based on the sprint input might come in handy.

Furthermore the mantle and crouch assists may be useful so that you don’t have to take your thumb off the stick for manoeuvrability, instead staying purely focused on the action and directional movement.

Of course, this won’t apply to diving or sliding in general, but depending on the kind of controller you have, or the overall control scheme you have set up - which is also entirely customisable - this will give you more ways to help you stay stuck to the sticks and ready for combat through all kinds of situations.

All-in-all though, these settings really let you fine-tune how movement feels, and with the combined complexity of Omnimovement, each of these accessibility and quality of life settings are definitely worth looking into or experimenting with.

Omnimovement tips and tricks for the Black Ops 6 beta

When you first load up the Black Ops 6 beta, you’ll be prompted to head to the Training Course, where you’re able to get to grips with how Omnimovement feels.

This is an environment you can access anytime afterwards whether you jump in when prompted or not, but it’s a good place to mess around with the movement system properly when not in the heat of combat.

To help you make the most of how Black Ops 6 feels, here are various Omnimovement tips and tricks:

You can reload weapons whilst diving - If you’re mid-reload, you’re able to sprint, slide, and dive, all without cancelling the reload, and the Gung-Ho Perk lets you reload during a Tactical Sprint too.

- If you’re mid-reload, you’re able to sprint, slide, and dive, all without cancelling the reload, and the Gung-Ho Perk lets you reload during a Tactical Sprint too. Dolphin diving can be your best friend - A great way to avoid grenades and other attacks is to dive behind cover, giving you a moment to re-adjust and prepare for oncoming enemies, or just to gain a better vantage point, and with Omnimovement, you can now do this in any direction making it all the more effective.

- A great way to avoid grenades and other attacks is to dive behind cover, giving you a moment to re-adjust and prepare for oncoming enemies, or just to gain a better vantage point, and with Omnimovement, you can now do this in any direction making it all the more effective. You can dive in any direction almost without sprinting - Tying in with the above point, you can dive in any direction almost immediately without even needing to sprint for barely a moment, so long as you time your button presses correctly, beginning a sprint and then immediately hitting dive.

- Tying in with the above point, you can dive in any direction almost immediately without even needing to sprint for barely a moment, so long as you time your button presses correctly, beginning a sprint and then immediately hitting dive. You can lay down from a slide - If you slide, and then continue to hold down the crouch button, you’ll transition into prone, position.

- If you slide, and then continue to hold down the crouch button, you’ll transition into prone, position. Use perks that boost movement-based aspects - Perks such as Double Time that increase your Tactical Sprint duration, or Dexterity that reduces weapon motion during jumps, slides, and dives, along with a couple of others can each benefit and enhance the core of Omnimovement.

- Perks such as Double Time that increase your Tactical Sprint duration, or Dexterity that reduces weapon motion during jumps, slides, and dives, along with a couple of others can each benefit and enhance the core of Omnimovement. You have full 360-degree aiming whilst prone - Whilst lying down, you’re able to spin around with ease and much more freedom than in older COD titles.

- Whilst lying down, you’re able to spin around with ease and much more freedom than in older COD titles. Make use of the training course - This is where you’re able to freely mess around with Omnimovement without being in the middle of a firefight, and is a good place to start before jumping into Multiplayer matches.

Speaking of the Training Course, this tutorial area will run through various elements of Omnimovement, asking you to perform certain actions activated by interacting with various flags placed around the map.

You can also just use this area as a playground without needing to interact with the objectives, and even if it’s during combat, you might find it’s worth playing around on the other maps when in Multiplayer matches.

Diving in and out from cover, around corners, or sliding around when entering combat will all be helpful at a certain point, so even if it feels odd or is getting you into dangerous situations, it’s part and parcel of learning this new system, and once you get into the flow of it all, you’ll no doubt find more effective ways to utilise the system.

Just like what was mentioned above, I got quite used to using dives to avoid grenades going off and more, and whilst it didn’t always lead to success, the more I experimented, the more I was able to take advantage of it.

However you employ Omnimovement, you’re bound to find your own preference for how you like to use it, and it’ll no doubt be a system that’ll come in handy on many occasions.

If you’re looking for a weapon or class to pair alongside your new movement prowess, be sure to check out the various pages on loadouts we have, covering weapons like the XM4 assault rifle, Jackal PDW SMG, and LR 7.62 sniper rifle.