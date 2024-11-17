Black Ops 6 is going to let you use legacy XP tokens after all - but not quite yet

Treyarch has enabled, disabled, and is now reintroducing legacy XP tokens in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Along with five multiplayer maps - three of which are brand new - free and premium content, a new Zombies "experience in-season", and full integration with Call of Duty's spin-off battle royale, Warzone, Black Ops 6's Season 1 also introduced something else - legacy XP tokens.

Turns out the latter was an accident, though, as no sooner did players spot legacy XP tokens in the new shooter, developer Treyarch "fixed an issue that incorrectly allowed legacy XP tokens to be activated in Black Ops 6 UI".

If you were frustrated by the fix, you're not alone - which is why Treyarch is exploring a way to do this "correctly" in the future.

"With the start of Season 01, a UI bug allowed players to activate legacy XP tokens in Black Ops 6. Unfortunately, it also introduced some potential risk to game stability, which is why it was patched yesterday," Treyarch explained.

We realize how much players appreciate being able to redeem legacy… — Treyarch (@Treyarch) November 16, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"We realise how much players appreciate being able to redeem legacy XP tokens in both BO6 and Warzone, so we are currently testing a way to implement this change correctly in a future update. This allows us time to ensure stability is maintained before we reintroduce this feature.

"In the interim, players can activate any legacy XP tokens in Warzone. Any tokens applied in Warzone will also apply to Black Ops 6 should you switch titles or modes," Treyarch concluded, before revealing we should hear more about this change "next week".

The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 update also nerfed assault rifles. As the same time, the Ghost perk - which hides you from UAV and scout pulse - also bugged out, as it seemingly couldn't be equipped anymore.

"For a series built on high-octane thrills and explosive gratification, its withdrawal to the well-trodden formula echoes the wider industry's continued allergy to risk," Chris Tapsell wrote in Eurogamer's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 review.