With Black Ops 6’s release, there’s a whole slew of new weapons to try out and here we’ll be compiling them all into a guns tier list ranking to see what’s the best of the best.

Knowing the best guns is handy, but having a more extensive rundown of the entire Black Ops 6 arsenal is good to know for potential alternatives that might be worth keeping an eye on for future patches and more.

On this page, we’ll be ranking the new weapons in Black Ops 6 with a guns tier list that’ll cover picks from S-tier to C-tier.

On this page:

Black Ops 6 tier list for best guns

Before delving into all the nitty-gritty about the game’s suite of weapons, we’ve provided a high-level view over the best to worst weapons available in Black Ops 6 right now.

Of course, just because a weapon is charting lower doesn’t inherently mean it’s not worth using or won’t ever become stronger in the future, it just means it’s not gaining much traction right now, or is underperforming from the others you could be using instead.

It should be noted that we haven't included launchers or melee weapons in this list as there are only two of each available and - in terms of launchers - they each serve a different purpose compared to the rest of the guns on this list and don't see much use outside of taking out Scorestreaks. In terms of melee weapons, the two available are functionally identical.

Left: The two launchers currently available in Black Ops 6, as of launch. | Right: The two melee weapons currently available in Black Ops 6, as of launch. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Additionally, whilst we are also ranking pistols, they are judged slightly differently to primary weapons in that we are rating them based on how they perform themselves. This is to say that a pistol appearing in a higher tier isn't a reflection of its power compared directly to primary weapons, but instead compared against others in its class.

At a glance, here’s our Black Ops 6 guns tier list:

Tier Guns S-tier XM4, Jackal PDW, Tanto 22, SVD, Grekhova A-tier AMES 85, Model L, AK-74, AS VAL, C9, Kompakt 92, XMG, AEK-973, DM-10, LR 7.62, 9mm PM B-tier GPR 91, KSV, PP-919, Marine SP, PU-21, GPMG-7, SWAT 5.56, Tsarkov 7.62, LW3A1 Frostline, Stryder .22 C-tier Goblin Mk2, ASG-89, GS45

To delve more into each of the above weapons and what sets them apart from each other, continue reading for a full rundown on the array of guns in Black Ops 6.

Black Ops 6 S-tier guns listed

The S-tier guns in Black Ops 6 consist of the absolute best of the best in-game right now that are both great picks in themselves, and popular amongst players for their deadly stopping power and all-round effectiveness.

Here is the Black Ops 6 S-tier guns list in order of their respective weapon classes as of Black Ops 6’s launch meta on 31st October 2024:

Weapon Name Type Level Req. to Unlock Description and Reasoning XM4 Assault Rifle Level 4 Arguably the best gun in the game, having the XM4 unlocked as soon as you can create and customise loadouts is a great place to start your loadout journey in Black Ops 6. It's a full-auto rifle that'll no doubt continue to be a favourite of players all throughout the year. Jackal PDW Submachine Gun Level 43 Continuing its reign from the beta, the Jackal PDW is a great pick for an SMG in the full game. Whilst it's not unlocked till much later, owners of the Vault Edition can use it right from the getgo thanks to the edition's included Blueprint. Tanto 22 Submachine Gun Level 16 Whilst the Jackal is still the more prominent SMG right now, the Tanto is a fantastic pick that'll no doubt become more popular as time goes on. Whilst it may have a lower fire rate at its base, you can upgrade that aspect thanks to a Rapid Fire attachment to bring it more in-line with other SMGs. SVD Sniper Rifle Level 25 Becoming perhaps one of the best semi-automatic snipers in COD history, the SVD might not have as much range as you ultimately want for the longest sightlines, but you're still going to have a lot of success thanks to the fact it can consistently one-shot targets in the chest and above - a hit-and-miss aspect that not all semi-auto snipers in the game's past have done. Grekhova Pistol Level 13 Equipping this pistol as a backup when you need to reload might be one of the best things you can do, particularly since it functions almost like a miniature SMG thanks to its full-auto firing mode, a high rate of fire, and larger mag size of 20.

You can read more about all of these weapons and some suggested alternatives in our best guns guide.

Left: The XM4 Assault Rifle. | Right: The Grekhova pistol. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Black Ops 6 A-tier guns listed

Here in the A-tier section, we’re looking at weapons that are solid picks in their own right - able to compete with the absolute best - but are lacking in one or two areas. They're guns that players are using quite a bit alongside S-tier picks, and are worth knowing about as various alternatives across nearly all weapon classes.

Here is the Black Ops 6 A-tier guns list in order of their respective weapon classes as of Black Ops 6’s launch meta on 31st October 2024:

Weapon Name Type Level Req. to Unlock Description and Reasoning AMES 85 Assault Rifle Level 19 Honestly a bit of a competitor in the assault rifle category, the AMES began to gain traction in the beta and that's continued here in the full game. Whilst not quite the best of the best, it's one to keep an eye on going into the future for sure. Model L Assault Rifle Level 40 A new one for the full game, but the Model L has been another gaining traction here and there, though perhaps on the lower end. That said, not including the semi-automatic Goblin Mk2 - which isn't seeing much usage by comparison - it has best-in-class damage. AK-74 Assault Rifle Level 10 Initially, this isn't one that I'd personally seen being used too much, but after several matches back to back, it kept popping up consistently. It's an early unlock just a few levels after the XM4, featuring a slightly slower fire rate, but still one that can pack a punch, even if it has some of the lowest accuracy of the class. AS VAL Assault Rifle Level 55 Not unlocked right up until the maximum level before Prestige, the AS VAL is one that'll no doubt see less usage overall as you'll need to either spend a Permanent Unlock token, own a Blueprint, or reach Master Prestige to have it available through more of the overall levelling climb. Either way, with a built-in Suppressor, you save an attachment slot and, for a gun that's as strong as it is, it's one that could potentially shift up into the S-tier given enough time and the right meta shifts. It also has the highest fire rate of any assault rifle, making it a laser up close - consider taking a larger mag with this one. C9 Submachine Gun Level 4 Recognisable to many as the MP5, the C9 was powerful in the beta and it's continued being a popular pick in the full game. Whilst not as good as the Jackal PDW, it's a worthy alternative, and one all players can get their hands on straight away at Level 4. A brilliant SMG to start with. Kompakt 92 Submachine Gun Level 49 Featuring the highest fire rate of any SMG in the game - with an incredible near-300 RPM lead over the second fastest - the Kompakt 92 is an absolute laser, and like a beast that needs to be tamed, might take some getting used to. XMG Light Machine Gun Level 13 With the highest mag size and lowest fire rate, the XMG might slow you down more than the other two LMGs on offer, but built with a support role and objective modes in mind, it can cause some serious damage. Tsarkov 7.62 Marksman Rifle Level 22 A pretty remarkable rifle, able to net one-shot-kills with headshots, and a consistent two-shot to the chest and up makes this a great choice for the category. This is all down to its high base damage output, with the highest effective range of all the marksman rifles in the game. One to keep an eye on for sure. AEK-973 Marksman Rifle Level 34 Bridging the gap between assault rifle and marksman rifle, the AEK-973 is one of the only three-round burst weapons in the game right now, so that must account for something right? It's also just a reliable weapon to use and control, with a single burst able to take out enemies almost regardless of where it hits them, leading to it being arguably the best marksman in the game right now. LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle Level 49 A reliable sniper and one that's better than the game's other bolt-action counterpart - it's not unlocked till quite late in the levelling cycle, so this might be worth a permanent unlock. Then again, the S-tier SVD pretty much beats this one - at least, up to a point since its range isn't as strong as the LR 7.62. 9mm PM Pistol Level 4 By itself, the 9mm PM isn't necessarily so incredible that you need to always have it equipped, but it is a solid sidearm backup you have access to very early on. It's about the middle of the road when it comes to stats compared to other pistols, but that's all the more reason it stands out as an all-round, and effective backup option when your primary runs out of juice.

It's worth keeping an eye on these weapons as it's very possible for them to move up into S-tier, given the right balance patches and changes.

Left: The AMES 85 Assault Rifle. | Right: The AEK-973 Marksman Rifle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Black Ops 6 B-tier guns listed

For a gun to land in the B-tier, we’re looking at weapons that are underperforming on the whole or rarely showing up in matches. You might find players are using these weapons primarily for camo unlocks, or purely a player's personal preference. By and large though, these are where weapon quality begins to trend down.

Here is the Black Ops 6 B-tier guns list in order of their respective weapon classes as of Black Ops 6’s launch meta on 31st October 2024:

Weapon Name Type Level Req. to Unlock Description and Reasoning GPR 91 Assault Rifle Level 28 The GPR 91 is an assault rifle I'd class as just 'alright'. It's not bad, but it's also nothing particularly remarkable either. It does have the best handling of any AR when it comes to general mobility though, making it feel a little snappier regarding sprint-to-fire, and aim-down-sight speeds, though its reload isn't as fast as the AS VAL and is in fact one of the slowest of the class. KSV Submachine Gun Level 7 Potentially one to watch, the KSV has the best accuracy when it comes to hipfire spread, making it a solid choice for a run-and-gun playstyle. Stat-wise overall, it sort of sits in the middle-lower end of all the SMGs, but it isn't too bad of a gun ultimately, and one that I could see gaining more traction going forward if the meta shifts in its favour. PP-919 Submachine Gun Level 37 First featured in the original Modern Warfare 3, and reminiscent of the Bizon from Black Ops Cold War, this is a pick for anyone looking for a larger mag size. Bringing with it 64 rounds per mag, it's a gun that'll keep you in the fight longer than other SMGs - though it has the longest reload time of them all as a result. We'd consider this somewhat more of a niche pick, but in a similar way to the KSV, this could be one to watch - especially as it's time-to-kill is decent enough. Marine SP Shotgun Level 4 Overall, shotguns haven't seen much usage from our time with Black Ops 6. That's not to say they aren't worth using, and there's definitely room to put together a great close-quarters, shotgun-focused build, but they just aren't the most common picks. However, we still consider this the best shotgun of the two on offer, and worth using if you're looking for a great primary weapon backup alongside the Overkill Wildcard. PU-21 Light Machine Gun Level 4 In a similar way to shotguns, LMGs aren't quite the typical pick for players. Since there's only three LMGs and they each fall into their own lane, in some sense you can't really go wrong with which one you pick. Whilst it's not as good as the XMG, the PU-21 is available as soon as you unlock custom loadouts at Level 4, so it's an easy one to jump in and try out. GPMG-7 Light Machine Gun Level 52 Just like with the PU-21 and XMG, the GPMG-7 fits into its own niche, with a mag size of 50 and the highest fire rate of the lot. This is probably more of a run-and-gun pick for the LMG category since its high rate of fire can be difficult to control at longer ranges. SWAT 5.56 Marksman Rifle Level 4 In some ways, this could be considered A-tier worthy, since it's actually almost on par with the AEK-973 - able to net kills in one burst and with a higher accuracy stat. That said, the AEK has the edge, with higher damage distribution across the board, making it more reliable of a pick than the SWAT. Still, you could definitely find some success with this weapon. DM-10 Marksman Rifle Level 43 Potentially one that could slip into the C-tier, the DM-10 isn't a bad gun as such, but compared to the other weapons in its class, it just doesn't hold up as well. It does come with a built-in scope which is nice, and can still two-shot, but even that seems to fall off pretty quickly to where it becomes a three-shot-kill at ranges further afield. Granted, once there, it doesn't drop to a four-shot-kill for a while, and attachments might help improve its performance, but the fact you can't even get a one-shot kill with a headshot at minimal range like with its semi-auto counterpart, the Tsarkov, it's just nowhere near as good. LW3A1 Frostline Sniper Rifle Level 4 A great starter sniper, and a good one to get used to before unlocking the more powerful LR 7.62. The Frontline certainly isn't bad, but comparitively, it's the weaker bolt-action sniper, requiring a bit more accuracy and less high damage distribution - that is to say, the LR 7.62 is a bit more forgiving with one-shot-kills. If you're a vault edition owner and you're not bothered about camo unlocks for the Frostline, be sure to jump in with the LR 7.62 instead. Stryder .22 Pistol Level 40 Packed with 30 rounds per mag, the Stryder is definitely a strong pistol to equip if it's ammo conservation you're concerned about. Otherwise, with a higher level requirement to unlock, it's not as accessible as the 9mm PM. Though it's possible you might prefer the semi-auto rate of fire to the Grekhova's full-auto setting, and as such, this might lead to it getting some more usage in time.

Weapons featured in the above list will likely need a bit more of a substantial meta shift for them to become as popular and common. Certainly ones to keep an eye on in the future.

Left: The KSV SMG. | Right: The SWAT 5.56 Marksman Rifle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Black Ops 6 C-tier guns listed

If a gun is being selected for the C-tier, whilst you might be able to find success with it no doubt, it’s one that’s among some of the least popular in the game. Expect to almost never see these weapons without some upcoming balance patch to adjust the meta.

Here is the Black Ops 6 C-tier guns list in order of their respective weapon classes as of Black Ops 6’s launch meta on 31st October 2024:

Weapon Name Type Level Req. to Unlock Description and Reasoning Goblin Mk2 Assault Rifle Level 46 The Goblin Mk2 is sort of the Assault Rifle category leaning towards Marksman Rifle territory, with a lower-than-usual mag size for an AR, but the functionality of a MR. Whilst it does have a high rate of fire, its semi-auto firing holds this one back from feeling on par with the rest of the rifles. It's still a solid enough gun you could find success with, but it's arguably one of the weaker and less popular assault rifles in the game. ASG-89 Shotgun Level 31 Almost enough to pull it into the B-tier alongside the Marine SP, the ASG-89 feels like the weaker shotty of the two. It'll no doubt still get some usage here and there, and hold up well enough with the right attachments, but this isn't one that players have really been gravitating to right now. GS45 Pistol Level 28 More of a hard-hitting pistol when compared to the 9mm PM you have unlocked from the outset, the GS45 isn't as reliable as the 9mm. Whilst the GS45 can score two-shot kills, the drop off for this is a pretty close range and might mean you're more likely to run into situations where the 9mm would be more suitable, purely for its higher rate of fire. Definitely worth experimenting with, and with attachments it might feel better, but generally we'd recommend the 9mm over this one.

Left: The Goblin Mk2 Assault Rifle. | Right: The ASG-89 Shotgun. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

In a similar way to some B-tier weapons, the usage of these weapons - at least right now - might primarily be a result of players working through camo challenges, and would need more of a substantial buff in the overall meta to take them up a tier or two.

For more on the weapons of Black Ops 6, check out our guides explaining how to unlock all guns, as well as our best guns guide for more in-depth discussions and best loadout recommendations.