Black Ops 6 best guns to use in the launch meta

Figuring out the best guns in Black Ops 6 is a core part of the experience if you want to become among the best of the best.

Whilst there’s no doubt a lot of skill required in your moment-to-moment usage of the new Omnimovement system, combining that with the best weapons Black Ops 6 has to offer is what’ll lead to even higher levels of success.

In this guide, we’ll run through the current meta, as well the best guns in Black Ops 6, discussing other alternatives and more.

What is the current meta and what’s new in Black Ops 6

With Black Ops 6 having just launched, there’s a whole plethora of weapons on offer.

These are currently only available inside of the core Black Ops 6 game, but with the launch of Season 1 in November, they'll also be integrated into Warzone as well.

That means, even if you’re a Warzone fan, it’s a great time to play Black Ops 6 Multiplayer to check out what the newer weapons are like, giving you an edge once Warzone fully releases.

Image credit: Activision

Primarily, the current meta seems to be dominated by a mix of weapons, including some that were popular in the beta - such as the XM4, Jackal PDW, and Tanto .22, along with some entirely new guns too like the LW3A1 Frostline sniper rifle. You can see the full list of new weapons here.

As we head towards Season 1, these are the most popular picks right now, but no doubt things will begin to shift as balance changes are implemented along with new weapons entirely.

Best Assault Rifle in Black Ops 6 recommendation

Best weapon recommendation: XM4

How to unlock: Player Level 4

Unsurprisingly - as has been the case with each COD title for the last few years - one of the most favoured Assault Rifles in Black Ops 6 right now is the ever-faithful XM4.

Not only is it available to equip to custom loadouts as soon as you reach Level 4, it’s also just a solid all-round gun in general, with a high fire rate, great accuracy, and an ease of use that makes it viable in many of the games maps, especially the smaller, more compact 'Strike' maps.

There is some competition the rifle has with other ARs such as the Model L and AMES 85 - I've even seen the AK-47 getting quite a bit of usage too - but by and large the XM4 has been the best of the best for assault rifles so far.

As usual, it's a busy category and one that'll no doubt only get shaken up a lot as balance changes and new weapons roll out in the coming weeks and months.

The XM4 Assault Rifle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Best Submachine Gun in Black Ops 6 recommendation

Best weapon recommendation: Jackal PDW, Tanto .22

How to unlock: Player Level 43 (Jackal PDW), Player Level 16 (Tanto 22)

Continuing the trend of beta weapons topping the meta, the best SMGs in Black Ops 6 right now are the Jackal PDW and Tanto .22.

Even after receiving a nerf from its power in the first beta weekend, the Jackal PDW has continued its reign in the full game.

Unlike the beta though, it's a bit more out of reach in terms of its unlock requirements, requiring you to play and earn enough XP that'll almost have you reach the first Prestige to use it. That said, if you own the Vault Edition, you’ll have access to it and its 'Scourge' Blueprint variant right from the getgo, so there is a way to bypass this higher unlock requirement.

The Jackal PDW SMG. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Whilst the Jackal is most definitely a strong pick though, the Tanto .22 isn’t far behind.

With a slower rate of fire, it’s a different-feeling SMG to what COD typically features, but one that's strong nonetheless. Not just that, but it’s also unlockable at just Level 16, so if you’re not a Vault Edition owner or just want something different, you can net this meta SMG at a pretty early stage.

Beyond that, there's also the C9 - or MP5 as many might recognise it - which has similarly been a bit of a favourite, both in the beta and full game. Whilst perhaps not quite as meta in terms of power, it's honestly not far off and another one worth considering, especially taking into account it's usable as soon as you reach Level 4 and unlock custom loadouts, making it the most accessible SMG in the game.

The Tanto .22 SMG. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Best Shotgun in Black Ops 6 recommendation

Best weapon recommendation: Marine SP

How to unlock: Reach player Level 4

As of right now, there are only two shotguns in Black Ops 6, so it’s difficult to not suggest this category purely for personal preference, simply because each shotgun sort of falls into their own lane.

For example, the Marine SP - which we are generally recommending you pick since it’s unlocked right away, and has a Vault Edition Blueprint - is a pump-action shotty that’ll pack more of a punch at close range, and deals more damage to the upper body compared to the other option.

The ASG-89 on the other hand however is semi-automatic, and with a mag three times as large, it’s easier to spray-and-pray with in close quarters combat. In doing so though, it's less effective at further distances.

Ultimately, this could be a category that’ll evolve as more shotguns are added, but for the time being, you can kind of go whichever way you prefer with this category.

The Marine SP Shotgun. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Best Light Machine Gun in Black Ops 6 recommendation

Best weapon recommendation: XMG or GPMG-7

How to unlock: Player Level 13 (XMG), player Level 52 (GPMG-7)

For our LMG recommendation, we’re leaning towards two options to provide a couple of solid picks that might appeal to different players.

On one hand, we have the XMG which has the slowest fire rate of the game’s LMG selection, whilst also holding the most ammo per mag - this all makes it a great pick for more objective-based modes where you can really hunker down and battle enemies over highly-contested zones.

The XMG LMG. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

If run-and-gunning is more your thing though, the GPMG-7 has the highest fire rate of the bunch, and has much better mobility and handling alongside it. It does only have a mag size of 50, but if you’re able to increase that whilst still keeping movement speed up, you could put together some pretty solid builds that’ll help you take on a great mobile-support role for your team.

Similarly to shotguns though, you might find the PU-21 works for you, and with only three to pick from, they each are likely to fit in their own niche within the LMG world.

The GPMG-7 LMG/ | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Best Marksman Rifle in Black Ops 6 recommendation

Best weapon recommendation: AEK-973 or DM-10

How to unlock: Player Level 34 (AEK-973), player Level 43 (DM-10)

For perhaps one of the first times in the game’s history, there are no burst-fire assault rifles in the game, with instead the only burst-fire rifles being found within the Marksman Rifle category. Inherently, this makes them no doubt appealing to many, and that’s why we’re recommending the AEK-973.

Whilst there’s also the SWAT 5.56 that similarly is a burst-fire rifle, taken just for their base stats, the AEK-973 beats it in all but accuracy, which you can make up with a few of the right attachment picks. It might not be the best gun in the game, but it’s a solid option for burst-fire fans.

On the flipside to this, there’s the DM-10, a semi-automatic rifle that comes with pretty much best-in-class stability, and will no doubt be a popular pick for many. Though it still has competition with the Tsarkov 7.62 which holds the crown for highest firepower, and the strongest hit multiplier for upper body shots of any rifle in this class.

The DM-10 Marksman Rifle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Best Sniper Rifle in Black Ops 6 recommendation

Best weapon recommendation: SVD or LR 7.62

How to unlock: Player Level 4 (SVD), player Level 49 (LR 7.62)

Back in the beta, the LR 7.62 was a pretty popular pick, but here in the full game, things have shifted a little.

Whilst the LW3A1 Frontline is the first sniper available - one that’s reminiscent of the L96A1 from the original Black Ops - the LR 7.62 has managed to hold a pretty high position in the rankings. Comparing these two bolt-action rifles in their stats, even if the LR 7.62 has slightly lower mobility and handling, it’s got higher bullet velocity and recoil control leading to better firepower and accuracy ratings.

Beyond this though, whilst bolt-action snipers are usually the favoured pick, it seems the semi-automatic SVD has been taking a bit of a lead for some. Though with a whole weapon class of Marksman Rifles - that act more as an in-between of sorts for ARs and Snipers - you might find you’d prefer to go with a bolt-action pick for your preferred sniper since Marksmans are as similar to the SVD, functionally at least anyway. Either way though, the sniper class has some solid competition right now, so you probably can't go wrong whichever one you pick.

The SVD Sniper Rifle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

For more on the best weapons in Black Ops 6 right now, be sure to check out our various loadout pages covering weapons such as the XM4, Jackal PDW, and C9, as well as our write-up on the full list of weapons you can get right now.