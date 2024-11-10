Black Myth: Wukong's physical PS5 edition gets a release date

Black Myth: Wukong is getting a physical PS5 release next month: 12th December, to be precise.

The release marks the first time the fan-favourite action-RPG will be available on a physical PS5 disc, as the collector's edition merely included a download code.

"Mark your calendars! Black Myth: Wukong arrives in physical form on 12th December, 2024!" PM Studios posted to X/Twitter.

Asked if that date also applied to UK purchases, PM Studios simply replied: "Yep!", then confirmed the same release date for players in Europe.

Mark your calendars! Black Myth: Wukong arrives in physical form on December 12,2024! #BlackMythWukong

At the time of writing, it's unclear if the physical edition will ship with any accompanying goodies, such as an instruction manual, but it has been confirmed that it includes the "deluxe edition upgrade" as well as the base game.

The deluxe edition includes the Bronzecloud Staff weapon, Wind Chimes curio, and the Folk Opera armour set. You'll also get a "selected" digital soundtrack.

Microsoft has again confirmed the delay to the Xbox release of Black Myth: Wukong is not due to "platform limitations".

Black Myth: Wukong was released in August on PC and PS5, but the Xbox version was delayed for an unknown reason. Speculation grew the developer was struggling to run the game on the Series S console, while other rumours suggested the game was, in fact, a PlayStation console exclusive.

A representative from Microsoft has now confirmed the game is still on the way, though it won't comment "on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders".

Black Myth: Wukong had already sold 10m copies after just three days on sale, even without an Xbox version.