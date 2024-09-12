Black Myth Wukong Trophy and Achievement list

There are actually separate Trophy and Achievement lists for Black Myth: Wukong, as there are 81 Achievements for the PC version, but only 36 for the PS5.

Both lists have one thing in common, though - their descriptions are absolutely no help whatsoever in finding out what you actually have to do to unlock each one.

So to help you work your way towards the Platinum Trophy or 100% Achievement progress in Black Myth: Wukong, we've detailed how to unlock all Trophies on PS5, and how to unlock all Achievements on PC.

On this page:

Black Myth Wukong Trophy list

There are 36 Trophies in the PS5 version of Black Myth: Wukong, including the Platinum Trophy. Of these, 19 are hidden, which we've listed further below.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

The table below lists the 17 regular Trophies in Black Myth: Wukong, and exactly how to unlock them:

Trophy How to Unlock Description Home is Behind (Bronze) Complete the Prologue The old monkey has told his tale. Onward you must go. Brew of Bravery (Bronze) Equip a Goard Soak for the first time. Fresh brew in an old cask. May it stir a great task! Creative Concoction (Bronze) Craft a Medicine for the first time. Tonics are well and good, but not to be wolfed like food! Page Preserver (Bronze) Collect all Medicine Formulas. "All the tattered pages can now be compiled in full." A Spark of Thought (Bronze) Spend a Spark for the first time. Nothing sparks your talents more than a spark of thought. The Sire and Sons (Bronze) Defeat all four hidden Loong bosses: Red Loong, Black Loong, Cyan Loong, and Yellow Loong. "For what deed, must the four waters they governed roam free?" Seeds to Sow (Silver) Collect all 15 types of Seeds and give them to Chen Loong in Zodiac Village. Take more as fruit as your plants take root. Medicine Meal (Silver) Collect all Celestial Jade Lotus Pills, Celestial Nonary Pills, and Celestial Taiyi Pills. "Here, have it, have it all." Brewer's Bounty (Silver) Obtain all Gourd Soaks. What to drink, how to drink, and above all, who to drink with. Scenic Seeker (Silver) Locate all 24 Meditation Spots. The most marvelous places for meditation have all met your gaze. Mantled with Might (Silver) Collect all armor and gear. Shoes on feet, hat on head, embroidered shirt, Daoist robe—free as can be, doing as you please! Master of Magic (Silver) Unlock all Spells. All spells we know are derived from the same source. Staffs and Spears (Silver) Craft all weapons. A walking vault of arms you have become! A Curious Collection (Silver) Collect all Curios. Every rare wonder the world can offer, collected and kept. Fickle Forms (Silver) Collect all Transformation Spells and Spirits. Transformations and Spirit Skills, you have mastered them all! Portraits Perfected (Gold) Unlock journal portraits for all 90 Lesser Yaoguais, 26 Yaoguai Kings, 55 Yaoguai Chiefs, and 32 characters. Humans, beasts, yaoguais, and the Bodhisattvas. All recorded and noted. Final Fufillment (Platinum) Unlock all Trophies. Each ordeal paves your path to what you are meant to be.

Hidden Trophy list

There are 19 hidden Trohpies in Black: Myth Wukong on the PS5. The table below lists them all, and exactly how to unlock them (beware of spoilers!)

Trophy How to Unlock Description Blazing Black Wind (Bronze) Defeat Black Bear Guai (Chapter 1) Of all things to learn, you chose to play with fire? Shifting Sands (Bronze) Defeat Fuban in the Chapter 2 secret area. The beetle came with drumbeats' call, and left with waves' gentle fall. The Cockerel Crowed (Bronze) Defeat The Duskveil in the Chapter 4 secret area Long and short, far and near, each span has its year. Urge Unfulfilled (Bronze) Complete the Horse Guai quest and get the Dark Thunder Transformation Spell (Chapter 5). "With my life I'll repay the title he gave me!" Frost and Flame (Bronze) Defeat the Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast in the Chapter 5 secret area. The merging of ice and fire, swift and severe. Happy Harvest (Bronze) Harvest your first seed from Chen Loong in Zodiac Village Fields kept trim leave time to skim. Flaming Fury (Bronze) Defeat the Yaksha King (Chapter 5) The golden child brought fire and smoke; when they cleared, the family broke. The Clamor of Frogs (Bronze) Defeat the six optional bosses in each chapter: Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang, Lang-Li-Guhh Baw, Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang, Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw, Baw-Lang-Lang, and Lang-Baw-Baw Six frogs, six skills—how intriguing! A Great Gust (Bronze) Defeat the Yellow Wind Sage (Chapter 2) There will be more sages if their maker still engages. Nifty Nonsense (Bronze) Defeat Yellowbrow (Chapter 3) The fat monk failed, for he spoke too much. Behold the Betrayal (Bronze) Defeat the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master (Chapter 4) More eyes do not see more than the mortal trifles. Always Accompanied (Bronze) Complete the old man quest and get the Supreme Gourd. How odd to encounter this old man at every corner! Temple of Taint (Bronze) Defeat Elder Jinchi in the Chapter 1 secret area. Now at an end is the elder's long wait for the journeyer. Pound and Perfect (Bronze) Upgrade armor with Yin Tiger in Zodiac Village "Through fire, armor is refined; through trials, strength is defined." Treasure Trove (Silver) Collect all Vessels "All the four vessels now belong to me!" Guardian of Gear (Silver) Get the Jingubang in Chapter 6 You are fully fitted. Now, swing that staff and fight! A Duel of Destiny (Gold) Defeat The Great Sage's Broken Shell (Chapter 6). Two minds' long fray leaves but one to stay. Meet the Match (Gold) Get the Secret Ending "Let go of him, and you let go of all." Six Senses Secured (Gold) Start a New Game Plus playthrough After all that strife and struggle, what's truly been gained?

Black Myth Wukong Achievement list

There are 81 Achievements in the PC version of Black Myth: Wukong. Of these, 68 are hidden, which we've listed further below.

Image credit: Game Science / Eurogamer

The table below lists the 19 regular Achievements in Black Myth: Wukong, and exactly how to unlock them:

Trophy How to Unlock Description Home is Behind Complete the Prologue The old monkey has told his tale. Onward you must go. Brew of Bravery Equip a Goard Soak for the first time. Fresh brew in an old cask. May it stir a great task! Creative Concoction Craft a Medicine for the first time. Tonics are well and good, but not to be wolfed like food! Page Preserver Collect all Medicine Formulas. "All the tattered pages can now be compiled in full." Handy and Hardy Forge a weapon for the first time A good match calls for a good weapon. Hammer and Hew Craft an item at a Shrine for the first time Armed head to toe, dread not the foe. Seeds to Sow Collect all 15 types of Seeds and give them to Chen Loong in Zodiac Village. Take more as fruit as your plants take root. Medicine Meal Collect all Celestial Jade Lotus Pills, Celestial Nonary Pills, and Celestial Taiyi Pills. "Here, have it, have it all." Brewer's Bounty Obtain all Gourd Soaks. What to drink, how to drink, and above all, who to drink with. Scenic Seeker Locate all 24 Meditation Spots. The most marvelous places for meditation have all met your gaze. Mantled with Might Collect all armor and gear. Shoes on feet, hat on head, embroidered shirt, Daoist robe—free as can be, doing as you please! Master of Magic Unlock all Spells. All spells we know are derived from the same source. Staffs and Spears Craft all weapons. A walking vault of arms you have become! A Curious Collection Collect all Curios. Every rare wonder the world can offer, collected and kept. Portraits Perfected Unlock journal portraits for all 90 Lesser Yaoguais, 26 Yaoguai Kings, 55 Yaoguai Chiefs, and 32 characters. Humans, beasts, yaoguais, and the Bodhisattvas. All recorded and noted. Full of Forms Collect all Transformation Spells Each guise grants a new horizon. Brews and Barrels Collect all Gourd Drinks. Now you can sate yourself with all the drinks. Gourds Gathered Collect all Gourds Rare is not the gourd but a friend to drink with. Final Fufillment Unlock all Achievements. Each ordeal paves your path to what you are meant to be.

Hidden Achievement list

There are 62 hidden Achievements in Black: Myth Wukong on the PC. The table below lists them all, and exactly how to unlock them (beware of spoilers!)

Trophy How to Unlock Description Blazing Black Wind Defeat Black Bear Guai (Chapter 1) Of all things to learn, you chose to play with fire? Temple of Taint Defeat Elder Jinchi in the Chapter 1 secret area. Now at an end is the elder's long wait for the journeyer. Warring with Wolves Defeat Lingxuzi (Chapter 1) False is his name. Slay him all the same! Slithering Snake Defeat Whiteclad Noble (Chapter 1) The white-clad one pled his case. Spare him some days of grace. Cage of Claws Deafeat Red Loong (Chapter 1) Smoke rises high, his doom shall arrive. Enduring Echoes Ring the three bells after defeating Guangzhi, Guangmou, and Whiteclad Noble, and discover the Ancient Guanyin Temple (Chapter 1) Three bells sound, lost souls bound. Shifting Sands Defeat Fuban in the Chapter 2 secret area. The beetle came with drumbeats' call, and left with waves' gentle fall. A Great Gust Defeat the Yellow Wind Sage (Chapter 2) There will be more sages if their maker still engages. The Stone's Secret Defeat the Stone Vanguard (Chapter 2) The odd boulder has something curious inside. Oṃ Maṇi Padme Hûm Collect all six Buddha's Eyeballs and bring them where you fought the Stone Vanguard to defeat Shigandang (Chapter 2) Search each Buddha's head; in this perilous land, stones reside. Buried in the Sand Finish the Old Rattle Drum quest and defeat the Mad Tiger (Chapter 2) The tiger, the child, both lost in the wild. Sound in Stone Finish the Man-in-Stone quest and defeat him (Chapter 2) No words of kind. Pay them no mind. Death in Despair Defeat Black Loong (Chapter 2) Resonant waves profound, he is now buried in the ground. The Tiger Family Defeat the three tiger bosses: Tiger Vanguard, Mad Tiger, "Tiger Vanguard" (Chapter 2) The brothers and their father. You’ve met them all. Gleams of Gold Finish the Drunken Boar quest and find the Kingdom of Sahali secret area (Chapter 2) The drunk said there’s gold here. Do you believe him? Nifty Nonsense Defeat Yellowbrow (Chapter 3) The fat monk failed, for he spoke too much. Karma of Kang-Jin Defeat Kang-Jin Star (Chapter 3) Now one less dwells in the dome of stars. Devoted Disciples Defeat the four Non Chiefs in Chapter 3: Non-White, Non-Able, Non-Pure, and Non-Void Such a waste of those four grand titles. Boundless Bitterness Defeat Cyan Loong (Chapter 3) Evening light on snow, rigidity ends in woe. Matches with the Macaque Defeat the Macaque Chief in three locations (Chapter 3) You don’t need to wait for the perfect moment to soar to greater heights. Shell and Scales Finish the Turtle General and Snake General quests by defeating Apramana Bat and collecting the Turtle Tear Soak (Chapter 3) To die is as woeful as to live alone. Marvelous Melon Finish the Treasure Hunter quest and defeat Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang (Chapter 3) A quirky man, a vanished melon patch; a marvelous spell, and an unexpected meeting. Lust and Dust Defeat Non-Void and finish the Fox quest (Chapter 3) Each and every one holds their own truth. Voice Vanquished Defeat Captain Wise-Voice (Chapter 3) Red eyes mark wrong chants. The scripture needs amends. Corrupted Captains Collect Spirits from the four captains then return their Spirits to the prisoner in the cell next to were you started: Captain Lotus Vision, Captain Wise-Voice, Captain Void-Illusion, and Captain Kalpa-Wave (Chapter 3) How mighty would those four spirits be if I could harness their power. The Cockerel Crowed Defeat The Duskveil in the Chapter 4 secret area Long and short, far and near, each span has its year. Behold the Betrayal Defeat the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master (Chapter 4) More eyes do not see more than the mortal trifles. The Passion Passes Defeat Violet Spider (Chapter 4) Not even one of them looked back. Misfit with Merit Finish the Fourth Sister quest by finding and interacting with the four purple talismans to summon and defeat the Supreme Inspector (Chapter 4) Never will she see with him the world beyond. Secret in Purple Cloud Defeat Venom Daoist in two locations and unlock the secret Purple Cloud Mountain area (Chapter 4) "What use are eight arms against twenty strikes with my staff?" Mud on his Face Defeat Buddha's Right Hand (Chapter 4) An odd yaoguai killed, an odd mirror earned. The Wayward Ways Finish the Daoist Mi quest before defeating Duskveil (Chapter 4) "Is that ugliness a promise of immortality? Better leave it." Gnashing Grudge Defeat Zhu Bajie in two locations (Chapter 4) Harsh, rash, ever unquelled. Rank, dank, muck-impelled. A Family Finished Defeat Scorpionlord and his four Scorpion Princes before defeating The Duskveil (Chapter 4) Together at last, the scorpions united. Frost and Flame Defeat the Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast in the Chapter 5 secret area. The merging of ice and fire, swift and severe. Urge Unfulfilled Complete the Horse Guai quest and get the Dark Thunder Transformation Spell (Chapter 5). "With my life I'll repay the title he gave me!" Flaming Fury Defeat the Yaksha King (Chapter 5) The golden child brought fire and smoke; when they cleared, the family broke. Three Teams of Two Defeat Quick as Fire and Fast as Wind, Cloudy Mist and Misty Cloud, and Top Takes Bottom and Bottom Takes Top (Chapter 5) The six valiant captains who only fight in number. The Furnace Boy Defeat the Keeper of Flaming Mountains (Chapter 5) Ha! A devoted Daoist should not be so polished! A Duel of Destiny Defeat The Great Sage's Broken Shell (Chapter 6). Two minds' long fray leaves but one to stay. The Cloud Claimed Defeat the Supreme Inspector (Chapter 6) Wings alone pale beside this greater gift! Guardian of Gear Get the Jingubang in Chapter 6 You are fully fitted. Now, swing that staff and fight! Treaded Tracks Defeat defeat all Yaoguai Chiefs and Kings in Chapter 6 "Call off the chase! You’ve crushed every yaoguai here..." Absorb and Cultivate Absorb a Spirit for the first time. Consume those who had consumed. Happy Harvest Harvest your first seed from Chen Loong in Zodiac Village Fields kept trim leave time to skim. The Clamor of Frogs Defeat the six optional bosses in each chapter: Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang, Lang-Li-Guhh Baw, Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang, Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw, Baw-Lang-Lang, and Lang-Baw-Baw Six frogs, six skills—how intriguing! Souls in the Stalks Deafeat Old Ginseng Guai (Chapter 3), Elder Armourworm (Chapter 4), Fungiwoman (Chapter 4), Mother of Flamlings (Chapter 5), Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai (Chapter 5) You've picked them all, the easy ones and the hard ones. Always Accompanied Complete the old man quest and get the Supreme Gourd. How odd to encounter this old man at every corner! Pound and Perfect Upgrade armor with Yin Tiger in Zodiac Village "Through fire, armor is refined; through trials, strength is defined." Treasure Trove Collect all Vessels "All the four vessels now belong to me!" The Soaring Slash Defeat Yin Tiger the blacksmith in Zodiac Village A mere test of skill turned into a fight for the kill. Cursed Clan Defeat the King of Flowing Sand and Second Rat Prince, and First Rat Prince A whole nest of rats scatters and falls. Precious Pills Speak with Xu Dog twice to forge a pill In furnace there is fire, and in fire there are pills. The Loong Pattern Defeat Yellow Loong In the air, they swing, yet it’s already ending. A Willing Warrior Finish the Pale-Axe Stalwart quest and unlock Bishui Cave "For his recognition, I’d give my life for him" The Five Skandhas Obtain all five Skandas and give them to Xu Dog This powerful pill still carries her caring wish. Thousand-Mile Quest Finish the Two-Headed Rat Prisoner quest Oh woe, oh woe, long trails they did go. Secret in the Scroll Finish the Chen Loong quest Near the hut the crops thrive; in the Painted Realm, their hearts lie. Mei of Memory Enter Mount Mei as part of the requirements to get the Secret Ending Bonds from bygone days still pull at the heart. With Full Spirit Collect all Spirits. Their mighty Spirits are now gathered within you. Meet the Match Get the Secret Ending "Let go of him, and you let go of all." Six Senses Secured Start a New Game Plus playthrough After all that strife and struggle, what's truly been gained?

All the best hunting down Trophies and Achievements in Black Myth: Wukong!