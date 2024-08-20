Black Myth: Wukong is the Journey to the West-inspired action game from Game Science. While it's out on PC and PlayStation 5 right now, there will be an Xbox Series X / S version in the future.

In Black Myth: Wukong, you undertake the role of the Destined One. Using your staff and an array of different spells, you'll tackle a host of dangerous foes to achieve your destiny. It's going to be a long adventure, so to help you out, we've put together some tips and tricks to help you get started.

Black Myth Wukong tips and tricks

Here are some tips and tricks to help you get start in Black Myth: Wukong as you start venturing through its early chapters.

Spend your Sparks! Sparks are the skill points of Black Myth: Wukong and you'll gain one for every Talent Level increase. Make sure you use them straight away to unlock additional abilities and buffs from the game's many skill trees. The right choice, after all, can be what leads you to defeating a difficult boss.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science