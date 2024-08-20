Black Myth Wukong: Three Bells secret quest walkthrough (Chapter 1)

Should you ring the three bells in Black Myth: Wukong? In Chapter 1 of Black Myth: Wukong, you'll likely come across some strange bells you can interact with in the Forest of Wolves. At first, it's unclear what they do, or whether ringing them all is even a good idea. After ringing the first one, you'll be told the forest demons are now 'alarmed' by your presence, implying that you've just accidentally made things a lot more difficult for yourself. Luckily, ringing these bells will do no such thing. In fact, they're incredibly helpful, as they unlock a secret that will make the final Yaoguai King boss of this chapter, the fierce Black Bear Guai, much easier to defeat.

To help you track them down, we're here to help. Below, we'll explain what ringing the three bells does in Black Myth: Wukong, and where to find them so you can gain that all-important advantage to beat this tough Black Myth: Wukong boss.

Should you ring the bells in Black Myth: Wukong?

Yes, you should ring all three bells in Chapter 1 of Black Myth: Wukong. As mentioned above, while the forest spirit sage's dialogue gives the impression that ringing them is actually a bad idea, ringing them won't make the game more difficult for you, or make other bad things happen during your playthrough.

Rather, ringing all three bells will unlock this chapter's secret area, teleporting you to the past where you can fight one of its secret Yaoguai King bosses: Elder Jinchi.

Defeating Elder Jinchi will reward you with the Fireproof Mantle, an important key item that negates fire damage when activated - which is immensely useful given that the final boss of this chapter is a honking great fire bear.

It's essentially the key to unlocking this very hard boss, and will give you a huge leg up when it comes to enduring the final stages of this tough boss fight. So read on below to find out where to find all three bells, and who you need to defeat in order to activate them.

Three bells locations

Here's where to find all three bells in Chapter 1 of Black Myth: Wukong, including their nearest shrine location and boss battle:

Bell #1

Nearest Shrine Location: Outside the Forest, Forest of Wolves

The first bell can be found in the large forested area by the shrine 'Outside the Forest', where you'll find the Wandering Wight. You'll need to defeat the Yaogaui Chief Guangzhi before you can ring it, though, as it's located right inside his boss arena.

Guangzhi can be a little tricky to find in this large, sprawling area, but if you follow the path across the wooden bridge with the archer, you'll come to a clearing with a large Buddha head at the entrance:

Go across this bridge, and you'll be very close to Guangzhi's boss arena.

This is the entrance to Guangzhi's boss arena, and where you'll find the first bell.

Defeat Guanghzhi and you'll be free to ring the bell at the end of his boss arena. Now, it's time to fight another boss to ring the second bell.

Bell #2

Nearest Shrine Location: Snake Trail, Bamboo Grove

The next bell comes after another boss fight with the Yaoguai Chief Guangmou, who you'll need to defeat as part of the main story path. You'll find him very close to the bamboo grove that's full of lizard demons with spears and skeleton yaoguai who materialise from scattered bones when you approach.

From the 'Snake Trail' shrine, go up the stairs and across the bridge, following the path down to the river, which takes you under the bridge and round through to the bamboo grove. If you follow the flaming lanterns round to the right, you'll find a small passageway with two stone statues on either side of the entrance. Guangmou is just up ahead.

Guangmou can be found by following the flaming lanterns in the bamboo grove.

Once Guangmou is defeated, head up the stone steps instead of continuing on through the cave to the right of the arena. There, you'll find the second bell.

The second bell is just up these steps where you fight Guangmou.

Now, there's just one more bell to go, and it's not far away at all - though it does involve yet another boss battle before you can ring it.

Bell #3

Nearest Shrine Location: Marsh of the White Mist, Bamboo Grove

Just beyond where you fought Guangmou, you'll run into another boss called the Whiteclad Noble, who's located in a shallow, watery area by a large waterfall. You can't miss this, as it's part of the main story path, so you'll come to it eventually just by progressing through the game naturally.

Again, though, the third bell lies just off to the side of this boss arena, down a narrow passageway, as pictured below:

Head down here to find the third and final bell.

In fact, after you defeat the Whiteclad Noble, the forest spirit sage will reference these bells directly, telling you that maybe they have something to do with the burning of Guanyin Temple. He tells you to keep an eye out for them, too - handy, then that you're here, following this guide to track them down.

As you approach the third bell, you'll see a group of wolf yaoguai kneeling in front of it, who you'll need to fight. Luckily, they're very easy to clean out, as they're just the same basic enemies you've fought before.

What happens when you ring the bells?

When you ring the third bell, a cutscene will kick in and you'll be instantly transported to Chapter 1's secret area: Ancient Guanyin Temple. This is the same place where you fought the white wolf Lingxuzi, but in the past, before the temple fell into ruin and was set on fire. Here, you'll be able to fight the secret boss, Elder Jinchi, who will reward you with the Fireproof Mantle on defeat.

Elder Jinchi is a very similar boss to the Wandering Wight, but if you need some help taking him down, be sure to read our dedicated boss guide on how to beat Elder Jinchi for some helpful strategies.

Now, with the Fireproof Mantle in your possession, the final boss fight of Chapter 1 against Black Bear Guai should now be a heck of a lot easier. Good luck taking him down, and congratulations on finding all three bells and this secret location.