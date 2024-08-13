Black Myth Wukong system requirements
Including Black Myth Wukong file size and platforms.
Knowing the Black Myth: Wukong system requirements is incredibly useful if you're going to be playing it on PC. (PlayStation 5 players only have to worry about making sure there's enough space on their console after all.)
Black Myth: Wukong has a set of minimum and recommended system requirements, so, even if you don't meet the recommended specs, you may still be able to play the game on PC. No matter which specs you can meet though, it's also a good idea to know the Black Myth: Wukong file size to ensure there's enough space on your PC for the game.
Below we've listed the Black Myth: Wukong system requirements - both minimum and recommended - to help you prepare for the game, along with taking a look at the Black Myth: Wukong file size and platforms.
On this page:
Black Myth Wukong system requirements
If you're planning on playing Black Myth: Wukong on PC, then it's good idea to know the game's minimum and recommended system requirements first, so here they are copied verbatim from the game's Steam page:
Black Myth Wukong minimum system requirements
- Requires a 64.bit processor
- OS - Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor - Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory - 16 RAM
- Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 GB
- DirectX - Version 11
- Sound Card - Windows Compatible Audio Device
- Additional Notes - HDD Supported, SSD Recommended. The above specifications were tested with DLSS / FSR / XeSS enabled.
Black Myth Wukong recommended system requirements
- Requires a 64.bit processor
- OS - Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor - Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Memory - 16 RAM
- Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750
- DirectX - Version 12
- Sound Card - Windows Compatible Audio Device
- Additional Notes - SSD Required. The above specifications were tested with DLSS / FSR / XeSS enabled.
Since both of the processors listed as options in the minimum specs were released in 2017, coupled with the AMD Radeon RX 580 GB being released in the same year and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GB arriving in 2016, there's a good chance your PC will be able to run Black Myth: Wukong. Still, we recommend trying to meet the recommended specs as much as possible. This is a soulslike after all - you're going to want the best performance possible.
Black Myth Wukong file size for PC
Thanks to the game's official Steam page, we know that the Black Myth: Wukong file size is 130 GB.
This file size is the same for whether you're trying to meet the minimum or recommended system requirements for Black Myth: Wukong. Due to this file size, it's an excellent idea to ensure you have enough room for the game on your PC before installing it. Alongside this, we recommend preloading the game so you can start playing straight away. (It's probably going to take a while to download after all...)
Black Myth Wukong platforms: What can Black Myth Wukong be played on?
At release, Black Myth: Wukong will be available on PlayStation 5 on the PlayStation Store and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and WeGame.
While Black Myth: Wukong is slated to be available on Xbox Series X/S, it will not be available on this platform at release. Unfortunately the Xbox Series X/S version has been delayed since it requires more optimisation. At the time of writing, the Xbox Series X/S version of Black Myth: Wukong doesn't have a release date.
Good luck in Black Myth: Wukong!