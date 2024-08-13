Knowing the Black Myth: Wukong system requirements is incredibly useful if you're going to be playing it on PC. (PlayStation 5 players only have to worry about making sure there's enough space on their console after all.)

Black Myth: Wukong has a set of minimum and recommended system requirements, so, even if you don't meet the recommended specs, you may still be able to play the game on PC. No matter which specs you can meet though, it's also a good idea to know the Black Myth: Wukong file size to ensure there's enough space on your PC for the game.

Below we've listed the Black Myth: Wukong system requirements - both minimum and recommended - to help you prepare for the game, along with taking a look at the Black Myth: Wukong file size and platforms.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Black Myth Wukong system requirements If you're planning on playing Black Myth: Wukong on PC, then it's good idea to know the game's minimum and recommended system requirements first, so here they are copied verbatim from the game's Steam page: Black Myth Wukong minimum system requirements Requires a 64.bit processor

OS - Windows 10 64-bit

- Windows 10 64-bit Processor - Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

- Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory - 16 RAM

- 16 RAM Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 GB

- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 GB DirectX - Version 11

- Version 11 Sound Card - Windows Compatible Audio Device

- Windows Compatible Audio Device Additional Notes - HDD Supported, SSD Recommended. The above specifications were tested with DLSS / FSR / XeSS enabled. Black Myth Wukong recommended system requirements Requires a 64.bit processor

OS - Windows 10 64-bit

- Windows 10 64-bit Processor - Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

- Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Memory - 16 RAM

- 16 RAM Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750 DirectX - Version 12

- Version 12 Sound Card - Windows Compatible Audio Device

- Windows Compatible Audio Device Additional Notes - SSD Required. The above specifications were tested with DLSS / FSR / XeSS enabled. Since both of the processors listed as options in the minimum specs were released in 2017, coupled with the AMD Radeon RX 580 GB being released in the same year and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GB arriving in 2016, there's a good chance your PC will be able to run Black Myth: Wukong. Still, we recommend trying to meet the recommended specs as much as possible. This is a soulslike after all - you're going to want the best performance possible. Image credit: Game Science

Black Myth Wukong file size for PC Thanks to the game's official Steam page, we know that the Black Myth: Wukong file size is 130 GB. This file size is the same for whether you're trying to meet the minimum or recommended system requirements for Black Myth: Wukong. Due to this file size, it's an excellent idea to ensure you have enough room for the game on your PC before installing it. Alongside this, we recommend preloading the game so you can start playing straight away. (It's probably going to take a while to download after all...) Image credit: Game Science