Black Myth: Wukong "surprises" coming later this year, says director

Black Myth: Wukong is set to receive "some surprises" later this year, the game's director Feng Ji said, suggesting DLC is indeed on the way.

The game won the fan-voted Game of the Year award at last night's Golden Joysticks, with Ji making the comment during his acceptance speech.

"Of course, you might have already completed our game," he said. "That's perfectly fine too, Keep following us, and there might just be some surprises waiting for you later this year."

So what could those surprises be?

At the very least, Xbox players are still waiting to get their hands on the game. Its release on Microsoft's platform was delayed as it needed more time for optimisation, though rumours swirled around a PlayStation exclusivity deal.

At the least, Microsoft reiterated the delay was not due to "platform limitations". A release date still has not been given, three months after its launch, but could still arrive before the end of the year.

More interestingly, Ji's comment further suggests DLC is on the way. Back at launch, an FAQ on the game's website noted DLC and "non-pay-to-win in-game purchases" may be released in future.

After release, Bloomberg reported Game Science was working on an expansion for the game, following in the footsteps of FromSoftware with its Elden Ring DLC.

Multiple rumours have also circulated the DLC will release in early 2025 to coincide with Chinese New Year. So perhaps Ji's surprise is merely a release date announcement this side of Christmas. Looking at you The Game Awards!

"Its dramatic and spectacular boss fights just about keep Black Myth: Wukong afloat, but behind all its glitz and glamour is a frustratingly hollow and rudderless action game," reads our Eurogamer Black Myth: Wukong review.