Black Myth: Wukong studio requests influencers not include "feminist propaganda" or Covid-19 references in coverage

This week's launch of Black Myth: Wukong has brought further controversy to the game with the leak of a document sent to influencers requesting they do not include "politics", "feminist propaganda", or references to Covid-19 in their coverage.

Over the weekend, a document from the marketing team at co-publisher Hero Games leaked, which was sent to influencers and streamers ahead of coverage and contains a list of do's and don'ts.

While the do's simply reads "enjoy the game", the don'ts includes a number of caveats. "Do not insult other influencers or players" and "do not use any offensive language/humour" are both understandable, but other requests are far more political.

Black Myth: Wukong - Pre-Orders Now Available | August 20, 2024 - Confront Destiny

In full, the don'ts are:

Do NOT insult other influencers or players.

Do NOT use any offensive language/humour.

Do NOT include politics, violence, nudity, feminist propaganda, fetishisation, and other content that instigates negative discourse.

Do NOT use trigger words such as 'quarantine' or 'isolation' or 'Covid-19'.

Do NOT discuss content related to China's game industry policies, opinions, news, etc.

The document was shared on social media by French content creator and journalist Benoit "ExServ" Reinier (thanks VideoGames.si). Forbes reporter Paul Tassi has also confirmed its validity.

Eurogamer can confirm this document was not shared with journalists for review coverage.

While guidelines for coverage are relatively normal, the above stipulations for Black Myth: Wukong are strict for their political nuance. It's unclear if this is typical practice in China, or for dealing with Western influencers.

Black Myth: Wukong is the first major console release from the Chinese developer and has received massive attention around the world. The document perhaps suggests some inexperience working with Western media.

However, it's clear Game Science, through Hero Games, is keen to control the narrative around Black Myth: Wukong to avoid negative coverage and ensure focus is on the game itself. This matches my own experience during preview, when I was told Game Science "will only answer questions related to gameplay".

The guidelines are also likely in place to avoid mention of previous reports of misogyny at the studio. Posts from Game Science CEO Féng Jì including sexualised and misogynistic language were reported on in 2020, while IGN also reported on the studio's history with sexism.

Eurogamer has contacted Game Science for comment. Our review of Black Myth: Wukong is still on the way.

Black Myth: Wukong will release on PS5 and PC tomorrow, 20th August. There is still no news on the delayed Xbox Series X/S release.