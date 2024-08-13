Black Myth Wukong release date and time
Including a look at the preorder bonuses.
The Black Myth: Wukong release date and time is drawing closer with every passing second.
Inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong sees you undertaking the role of the Destined One who is a monkey based upon Sun Wukong. You'll use a staff and magic to take on the many enemies you'll face in this soulslike game.
It's important to keep in mind though that, while Black Myth: Wukong will be released on PC and PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X/S has been delayed since it requires more optimisation and doesn't currently have a release date.
If this game is on your wishlist, then take a look below to find the Black Myth: Wukong release date and times. We've also included some details on the Black Myth: Wukong preorder bonus and special editions.
Black Myth Wukong release date and time
Black Myth: Wukong will be released worldwide on Tuesday 20th August 2024. From this date onwards you'll be able to play the game on PlayStation 5 on the PlayStation Store or via Steam, the Epic Games Store or WeGame. Exactly when Black Myth: Wukong will be released in your region, however, is a more complicated matter.
Since Game Science is based in China, the release time for Black Myth: Wukong is based upon the UTC+8 timezone. This means the game will be available at different times across the world, with some regions gaining access a little bit earlier compared to others.
So, to ensure you know when you can start playing, here are the Black Myth: Wukong release times:
- UK - 3am (BST) on Tuesday 20th August
- Europe - 4am (CEST) on Tuesday 20th August
- Central US - 9pm (CT) on Monday 19th August
- East Coast US - 10pm (EDT) on Monday 19th August
- West Coast US - 7pm (PDT) on Monday 19th August
- Australia - 12pm (AEST) on Tuesday 20th August
- New Zealand - 2pm (NZST) on Tuesday 20th August
- Japan - 11am (JST) on Tuesday 20th August
Black Myth Wukong preorder bonus and special editions
Everyone who preorders Black Myth: Wukong - whether it's digitally or a physical edition - will receive the Trailblazer's Scarlet Gourd. Don't worry if you're not planning to preorder though as this item is obtainable by progressing through the game, preordering just means you'll receive it a little earlier than planned.
Alongside this preorder bonus, there are four different editions of Black Myth: Wukong: Digital Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition. While the Digital Standard Edition only offers the Trailblazer's Scarlet Gourd as a bonus, the others all offer additional perks. It's important to note though that only the Digital Standard and Digital Deluxe Edition are available for PlayStation 5.
With that out of the way, let's take a look at those special editions.
The Digital Deluxe Edition, available for both PC and PlayStation 5, contains the following:
- Bronzecloud Staff (Weapon)
- Folk Opera Mask (Equipment)
- Folk Opera Almsgiving Armor (Equipment)
- Folk Opera Leather Bracers (Equipment)
- Folk Opera Buskins (Equipment)
- Wind Chimes (Curio)
- Selected Digital Soundtrack
The Deluxe Edition for PC offers the following alongside the Steam activation code:
- Steel Case
- The Constricting Headband (Made to 1:1 scale)
- Chaos at the Peach Banquet (Scroll)
- Wind Chime (Necklace)
- Thunderstone (Ring)
- Gold Sun Crow (Pin)
- Stamps and Postcard
- Warranty Certificate
Finally the Collector's Edition for PC has, alongside the Steam activation code, the following:
- Steel Case
- Confront Destiny figure (40cm)
- Teaching of the Heart Sutra (Scroll)
- Wind Chime (Necklace)
- Thunderstone (Ring)
- Gold Sun Crow (Pin)
- Stamps and Postcard
- Warranty Certificate
