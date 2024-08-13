The Black Myth: Wukong release date and time is drawing closer with every passing second.

Inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong sees you undertaking the role of the Destined One who is a monkey based upon Sun Wukong. You'll use a staff and magic to take on the many enemies you'll face in this soulslike game.

It's important to keep in mind though that, while Black Myth: Wukong will be released on PC and PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X/S has been delayed since it requires more optimisation and doesn't currently have a release date.

If this game is on your wishlist, then take a look below to find the Black Myth: Wukong release date and times. We've also included some details on the Black Myth: Wukong preorder bonus and special editions.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Black Myth Wukong release date and time Black Myth: Wukong will be released worldwide on Tuesday 20th August 2024. From this date onwards you'll be able to play the game on PlayStation 5 on the PlayStation Store or via Steam, the Epic Games Store or WeGame. Exactly when Black Myth: Wukong will be released in your region, however, is a more complicated matter. Since Game Science is based in China, the release time for Black Myth: Wukong is based upon the UTC+8 timezone. This means the game will be available at different times across the world, with some regions gaining access a little bit earlier compared to others. So, to ensure you know when you can start playing, here are the Black Myth: Wukong release times: UK - 3am (BST) on Tuesday 20th August

- 3am (BST) on Tuesday 20th August Europe - 4am (CEST) on Tuesday 20th August

- 4am (CEST) on Tuesday 20th August Central US - 9pm (CT) on Monday 19th August

- 9pm (CT) on Monday 19th August East Coast US - 10pm (EDT) on Monday 19th August

- 10pm (EDT) on Monday 19th August West Coast US - 7pm (PDT) on Monday 19th August

- 7pm (PDT) on Monday 19th August Australia - 12pm (AEST) on Tuesday 20th August

- 12pm (AEST) on Tuesday 20th August New Zealand - 2pm (NZST) on Tuesday 20th August

- 2pm (NZST) on Tuesday 20th August Japan - 11am (JST) on Tuesday 20th August Make sure you know the Black Myth: Wukong system requirements if you're playing on PC! Image credit: Game Science