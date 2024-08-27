Black Myth: Wukong prompts yet another Steam record

Black Myth: Wukong has had a hand in breaking yet another new record.

Over the weekend, Steam surpassed 37 million concurrent users for the first time in its history. As you can see in the image below, on Sunday 25th August, Valve welcomed a whopping 37,240,223 of us onto its platform.

The main driving force behind this latest record? Yes, Black Myth: Wukong, which itself broke records earlier in the month by becoming the most popular single-player game by peak concurrent users in Steam history and establishing itself as the most-viewed game on Chinese live-streaming platforms on its first day of release.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Black Myth: Wukong team announced the game had shifted an impressive 10m copies across platforms. According to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, "this makes it one of the fastest-selling games of all time, surpassing Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy in the same timeframe".

But, back to that Steam record. According to Steam's charts, Black Myth: Wukong was both the top selling and most played game this weekend. It retains those positions at the time of writing (see below).

Rounding out Steam's top five most played games, we have Counter-Strike 2, Banana, Dota 2 and PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Image credit: Steam/Eurogamer

So, will we see Steam steaming up and over 40 million concurrent players in the near future?

In other Valve-related news, the company finally lifted the lid officially on its worst kept secret - its hero shooter Deadlock - over the weekend. Thanks to the store page, we now have the following: "Deadlock is a multiplayer game in early development."

Despite Deadlock's page now being publicly available, access to the shooter remains invite-only.