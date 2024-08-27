Black Myth: Wukong mods add Dragon Ball Z's Goku, a map, and more

Considering its huge success during its first week, it's no surprise that modders are already busy tinkering with Black Myth: Wukong.

Mods so far range from small tweaks to new character models, though perhaps the most inevitable of all was adding Dragon Ball Z's Goku as the main character.

Both Black Myth: Wukong and Dragon Ball Z are based on the Chinese novel Journey to the West, and both The Destined One and Goku are based on the character Sun Wukong from the novel.

Modder NorskPL has therefore added Goku as a playable character - his anime style is pretty out of place in the game's gorgeous environments, but Dragon Ball fans will surely have a laugh with this. There's also a second mod that adds the Goku model from Jump Force.

Image credit: NorskPL

That's not all though: the same modder has also created Darth Maul from Star Wars, whose double-ended lightsaber is an easy swap for The Destined One's staff.

Image credit: NorskPL

ApolloHoo, meanwhile, has added in a jar helmet in a nod to Let Me Solo Her from Elden Ring. Just remember, Black Myth: Wukong isn't a Soulslike.

Image credit: ApolloHoo

Or perhaps you're a Final Fantasy fan, in which case maybe you'd like to play as Tifa? Thanks to modder Yui, you can do just that.

Image credit: Yui

If you're after something a little more useful, though, modders wmm555 and bilibiliGM have created the Simple Map mod.

The game has so far been criticised for not including a map, and while it's mostly linear, it can still be easy to get lost when fast travelling between areas.

The mod adds a fullscreen map that players can zoom in and out of, as well as display resources. Handy!

Black Myth: Wukong has already sold 10m units in under a week. Even on its first day on Steam it hit over 2 million concurrent players to become the platform's most played single-player game of all time.