Black Myth Wukong Fox quest walkthrough (Chapter 3)

You can find many secondary missions in Black Myth: Wukong, which sometimes tell us fun stories or sad tales, such as the Fox quest.

Side quests aren't mandatory in Black Myth: Wukong, so you can focus on completing the main story. On the other hand, some of these secondary missions offer a chance for us to better understand the stories told between chapters – and they also give you nice rewards!

In case you want to start the Fox quest or have already talked to them but don't know what to do, don't fret. Here you find all the information detailing how to start the Fox quest, how to complete it, and the rewards.

How to start the Fox quest in Black Myth Wukong To initiate this quest, you need to talk to the fox around the neck of a body in the Forest of Felicity area in the Valley of Ecstasy. The only prerequisite for this mission is to have access to Chapter 3. Following the path from the shrine, you will find a body lying on the ground on the right side of a portal. Get closer and use the interaction command to start a dialogue. You need to talk to them multiple times until you're transformed into a fox and receive the legendary item Snow Fox Brush. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science Your main goal in this side quest is to find a monk in the New Thunderclap Temple, who once was a scholar and killed the fox. Although you're in your fox form at the beginning of the mission, you can get back to your regular form. To turn back to being a fox, use the Snow Fox Brush in the inventory.

How to complete the Fox quest in Black Myth Wukong Completing the Fox quest involves defeating the Non-Void, a Yaoguai Chief inside the New Thunderclap Temple. He is an optional boss, and the path to find him is long. Starting from the portal where the quest begins, you can keep going ahead, following the main path, and you will find the Longevity Road shrine. Now, by taking the stairs to your right in the next section, you reach a large portal where you must face the Captain Kalpa-Wave boss. This is not a difficult encounter, but you must be careful with the blood projectiles they shoot at you. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science After beating the boss, you can unlock the Temple Entrance shrine a little bit ahead. While you can go through the next areas in your regular form, you can walk faster as a fox. Regardless of what you decide, stay away from the enemies in your way as much as you can. From the Temple Entrance shrine, go through the building in front of you, exiting into a large square with stairs to both sides. Take the one to the left – careful with the enemies in this part who can cast lightning spells at you – and then use another set of stairs to your left to descend. Enter the building in front of you. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science Inside of this building, use the stairs to your right. There is an enemy ready to hit you once you get to the top of these stairs, so prepare to dodge and leave the room using a door to your left. Outside, go ahead and turn right for another set of stairs. From here, you must be in your fox form. You can’t transform if enemies are targeting you. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science Climb the stairs to reach a building guarded by two enemies. You can ignore them, just be sure to dodge their attacks. Once inside in your fox form, a cutscene will start and it’s time to face the boss related to this quest, the Non-Void. During the fight, Non-Void will mostly use two-hit and three-hit combos. Although it's not easy to identify which one he is about to use, knowing how many punches and kicks he might perform gives you a good idea of how long you should keep away from him. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science A good moment for you to attack is when Non-Void starts to gather a cloud of talismans in front of him. Use Immobilize to stop his casting and use all you have. In case you don't have Immobilize up for this moment, prepare to run from the talismans and dodge the ones Non-Void throws while you’re chased by the cloud. Beat him off to get to the last part of the quest. To finish the Fox quest, you need to go back to the Forest of Felicity shrine and talk to the Fox again. A short scene will play and you will have completed the Fox quest in Black Myth: Wukong