Black Myth: Wukong continues its dominance with new milestone

Black Myth: Wukong has sold 10,000,000 copies across all platforms since it released on PC and PS5 just three days ago (20th August).

As we reported yesterday, Black Myth: Wukong continues to attract record-breaking numbers of players, establishing itself as the most-viewed game on Chinese livestreaming platforms on its first day of release.

This additional 10m milestone now cements Black Myth: Wukong as one of the most successful video game launches of all time.

Black Myth: Wukong - PC Tech Review - The High-End Graphics Experience Our experience on PC was mostly free from any technical problems, but our friends at Digital Foundry have the full low-down on Black Myth: Wukong's PC version.

Developer Game Science thanked players for their "support and love", and wished them "a great gaming weekend".

(Data as of 21:00 Beijing time, August 23, 2024)



Thanks to all players worldwide for your support and love.

Thanks to all players worldwide for your support and love.

Have a great gaming weekend!#BlackMythWukong

According to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, "this makes it one of the fastest-selling games of all time, surpassing Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy in the same timeframe".

According to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, "this makes it one of the fastest-selling games of all time, surpassing Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy in the same timeframe".

This latest achievement joins Black Myth: Wukong newly-minted accolade of being the most popular single-player game by peak concurrent users (PCCU) in Steam history. In fact, the game is so successful in China, sales of Sony's system are currently twice that of the same period last year.

Black Myth: Wukong secured three out of five stars in Eurogamer's Black Myth: Wukong review.

"Wukong's glitz and glamour can only paste over its cracks for so long, as behind all that razmataz is a hollowness it never quite shakes," we said. "Its unpleasant (and badly lip-synced) supporting cast also do little to make it feel more inviting as you go along, and by the end you'll wonder whether this journey was even worth making in the first place."