Black Myth: Wukong already Steam's most played single-player game of all time

Black Myth: Wukong - Game Science's action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology - has had an impressive debut on Steam, surpassing record concurrent player numbers for the likes of Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk 2077 and Dota 2. In just a few short hours, it has already become the most played single-player title of all time on Steam.

At the time of writing, Black Myth: Wukong is currently the fourth most played game of all time on Valve's platform, with only Counter-Strike 2, Palworld and PUBG: Battlegrounds ahead of it in terms of peak concurrent players.

Since its release, the game has recorded a concurrent player peak of 1,443,570. By comparison, Cyberpunk 2077's all-time concurrent player peak is sitting at 1,054,388. Elden Ring's concurrent all-time peak, meanwhile, is 953,426.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Here's a trailer for Black Myth: Wukong.Watch on YouTube

Black Myth: Wukong has not been without controversy, though. Prior to its release, posts from Game Science CEO Féng Jì including sexualised and misogynistic language were reported. More recently, IGN also reported further on the studio's history with sexism.

Then, just this weekend, images of a leaked document sent to influencers surfaced online, requesting they do not include "politics", "feminist propaganda", or references to Covid-19 in their Black Myth: Wukong coverage.

Black Myth: Wukong on SteamDB. Image credit: SteamDB/Eurogamer

We recently awarded Black Myth: Wukong three out of five stars.

"Its dramatic and spectacular boss fights just about keep Black Myth: Wukong afloat, but behind all its glitz and glamour is a frustratingly hollow and rudderless action game," reads Eurogamer's Black Myth: Wukong review.