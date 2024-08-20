Skip to main content

All Black Myth Wukong Yaoguai Kings and locations

Here's where to find all of Black Myth Wukong's hardest main bosses.

An ornate dragon warrior from Black Myth: Wukong.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science
Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Additional contributions by Katharine Castle
Published on

The Yaoguai Kings are some of the toughest bosses you'll have to face in Black Myth: Wukong. However, if you want to complete the Destined One's journey then you'll have to defeat every Yaoguai King boss you come across. Some are more hidden than others, though, which is why we've put together this list of all the Yaoguai Kings in the game.

To assist you in this task, you'll find our in-progress list of all Black Myth: Wukong Yaoguai Kings and their nearest shrine location down below.

Cover image for YouTube videoBlack Myth: Wukong - PC Tech Review - The High-End Graphics Experience
Watch on YouTube

All Black Myth Wukong Yaoguai Kings and locations

Here you'll find our in-progress Yaoguai Kings locations list. We've also got a full Black Myth: Wukong boss list and one for the Yaoguai Chiefs if you're looking for those bosses in particular.

Name Chapter Location
Lingxuzi 1 Forest of Wolves, near Guanyin Temple shrine
The Red Loong 1 SECRET BOSS: Forest of Wolves, near Outside the Forest shrine
Find the Loong Scales in Chapter 2 then return to Forest of Wolves and use them on the waterfall near the aforementioned shrine
Elder Jinchi 1 SECRET BOSS: Ancient Guanyin Temple, near Grand Chamber shrine
Ring the three bells in Chapter 1 (where you fought Guangzhi in Forest of Wolves; where you fought Guangmou in Bamboo Grove; and where you fought White-Clad Noble in Marsh of White Mist)
Black Wing King 1 Black Wind Cave, near Cave Interior shrine
Black Bear Guai 1 Black Wind Cave, near Bodhi Peak shrine
Tiger Vanguard 2 Crouching Tiger Temple, near Temple Entrance shrine
Stone Vanguard 2 Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
Shigandang 2 SECRET BOSS: Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
Find the six Buddha Eyeballs in Chapter 2, then place them in the stone near where you fought the Stone Vanguard
Black Loong 2 SECRET BOSS: Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
Must use Loong Scale on the nearby sand fall barrier.
Fuban 2 SECRET BOSS: Kingdom of Sahali, near Sandgate Bound shrine
Yellow Wind Sage 2 Yellow Wind Formation, near Windseal Gate shrine
(alternatively: Crouching Tiger Temple, near Cellar shrine)
Kang-Jin Loong 3 Snowhill Path, near Mirrormere shrine
Kang-Lin Star 3 Bitter Lake, near Turtle Island shrine
Captain Wise-Voice 3 Pagoda Realm, near Mani Wheel shrine
Cyan Loong 2 Bitter Lake, near Turtle Island shrine
Yellowbrow 3 New Thunderclap Temple, near Mahavira Hall shrine
Violet Spider 4 The Webbed Hollow, near The Gathering Cave shrine
??? 4 TBC
??? 4 TBC
??? 4 TBC
Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master 4 Temple of Yellow Flowers, near Court of Illumination shrine

Read this next