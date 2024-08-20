All Black Myth Wukong Yaoguai Kings and locations
Here's where to find all of Black Myth Wukong's hardest main bosses.
The Yaoguai Kings are some of the toughest bosses you'll have to face in Black Myth: Wukong. However, if you want to complete the Destined One's journey then you'll have to defeat every Yaoguai King boss you come across. Some are more hidden than others, though, which is why we've put together this list of all the Yaoguai Kings in the game.
To assist you in this task, you'll find our in-progress list of all Black Myth: Wukong Yaoguai Kings and their nearest shrine location down below.
Here you'll find our in-progress Yaoguai Kings locations list.
|Name
|Chapter
|Location
|Lingxuzi
|1
|Forest of Wolves, near Guanyin Temple shrine
|The Red Loong
|1
|SECRET BOSS: Forest of Wolves, near Outside the Forest shrine
Find the Loong Scales in Chapter 2 then return to Forest of Wolves and use them on the waterfall near the aforementioned shrine
|Elder Jinchi
|1
|SECRET BOSS: Ancient Guanyin Temple, near Grand Chamber shrine
Ring the three bells in Chapter 1 (where you fought Guangzhi in Forest of Wolves; where you fought Guangmou in Bamboo Grove; and where you fought White-Clad Noble in Marsh of White Mist)
|Black Wing King
|1
|Black Wind Cave, near Cave Interior shrine
|Black Bear Guai
|1
|Black Wind Cave, near Bodhi Peak shrine
|Tiger Vanguard
|2
|Crouching Tiger Temple, near Temple Entrance shrine
|Stone Vanguard
|2
|Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
|Shigandang
|2
|SECRET BOSS: Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
Find the six Buddha Eyeballs in Chapter 2, then place them in the stone near where you fought the Stone Vanguard
|Black Loong
|2
|SECRET BOSS: Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
Must use Loong Scale on the nearby sand fall barrier.
|Fuban
|2
|SECRET BOSS: Kingdom of Sahali, near Sandgate Bound shrine
|Yellow Wind Sage
|2
|Yellow Wind Formation, near Windseal Gate shrine
(alternatively: Crouching Tiger Temple, near Cellar shrine)
|Kang-Jin Loong
|3
|Snowhill Path, near Mirrormere shrine
|Kang-Lin Star
|3
|Bitter Lake, near Turtle Island shrine
|Captain Wise-Voice
|3
|Pagoda Realm, near Mani Wheel shrine
|Cyan Loong
|2
|Bitter Lake, near Turtle Island shrine
|Yellowbrow
|3
|New Thunderclap Temple, near Mahavira Hall shrine
|Violet Spider
|4
|The Webbed Hollow, near The Gathering Cave shrine
|???
|4
|TBC
|???
|4
|TBC
|???
|4
|TBC
|Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master
|4
|Temple of Yellow Flowers, near Court of Illumination shrine