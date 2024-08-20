All Black Myth Wukong Yaoguai Chiefs and locations
Here's where to find all of Black Myth Wukong's sub-bosses.
You'll find yourself battling many Yaoguai Chiefs during Black Myth: Wukong and while they're not as powerful as the main Yaoguai King story bosses, they still pack a punch. They're still quite the challenge in Black Myth: Wukong, but the rewards you'll earn from defeating them and hunting them down are well worth the effort, as you'll not only be able to summon many of them as spirits, but they also drop important crafting items for upgrading your weapons and armour.
Many of Black Myth: Wukong's Yaoguai Chiefs are very well-hidden, however, so for this reason, you'll find our in-progress list of all Black Myth: Wukong Yaoguai Chiefs and their nearest shrine locations down below.
All Black Myth Wukong Yaoguai Chiefs and locations
Below lies our in-progress Yaoguai Chiefs locations list for Black Myth: Wukong. We've also got a more general Black Myth: Wukong boss location list if you want to keep tabs on every named boss this game has to offer, as well as a separate list of all the Yaoguai Kings if you want to face the game's toughest challenges.
|Name
|Chapter
|Location
|Bullguard
|1
|Forest of Wolves, near Front Hills shrine
|Guangzhi
|1
|Forest of Wolves, near Outside the Forest shrine
|Guangmou
|1
|Bamboo Grove, near Snake Trail shrine
|Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang
|1
|Bamboo Grove, near Snake Trail shrine
|Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw
|2
|Sandgate Village, near Village Entrance shrine
|Earth Wolf
|2
|Sandgate Village, near Village Entrance shrine
|The Royal Family of Flowing Sands
|2
|Sandgate Village, near Village Entrance shrine
|First Prince of the Flowing Sands
|2
|Sandgate Village, near Valley of Despair shrine (left-hand route round the locked gate)
|Mother of Stones
|2
|Fright Cliffs, near Rockrest Flat shrine
|Tiger's Acolyte
|2
|Yellow Wind Formation, on the bridge past Windrest Hamlet shrine
|Gore-Eye Daoist
|2
|Yellow Stone Formation, between Windseal Gate and Valley of Despair shrines, through the locked gate
|Mad Tiger
|2
|SECRET BOSS: Sandgate Village, Bottom of the Well
Must obtain the Old Rattle-Drum from defeating Tiger's Acolyte, and use it in three locations (side area to the right after going through the locked gate in Valley of Despair; Windrest Hamlet; and finally the well the area where you fought Earth Wolf).
|"Tiger Vanguard"
|2
|SECRET BOSS: Kingdom of Sahali
Must complete drunken pig's sidequest in Chapter 2, who can be found near the Rockrest Flat shrine.
|???
|???
|TBC
|Captain Void-Illusion
|3
|Valley of Ecstasy, near Longevity Road shrine
|Captain Kalpa-Wave
|3
|Valley of Ecstasy, near Longevity Road shrine
|Apramana Bat
|3
|Bitter Lake, near North Shore of the Bitter Lake shrine
|Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang
|3
|Valley of Ecstacy, near Forest of Felicity shrine
|Old Ginseng Guai
|3
|Valley of Ecstacy, near Towers of Karma shrine
|Non-White
|3
|Valley of Ecstasy, near Mindfulness Cliff shrine
|Non-Pure
|3
|New Thunderclap Temple, near Mahavira Hall shrine
|Non-Able
|3
|Valley of Ecstasy, near Brook of Bliss shrine
|???
|3
|TBC
|???
|3
|TBC
|Macaque Chief
|3
|Snowhill Path, near Frost-Clad Path shrine
|The First Sister
|4
|N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4
|The Second Sister
|4
|Village of Lanxi, near Estate of the Zhu shrine
|The Third Sister
|4
|N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4
|The Fourth Sister
|4
|N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4
|The Fifth Sister
|4
|N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4
|The Sixth Sister
|4
|N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4
|Elder Armourworm
|4
|The Webbed Hollow, near The Verdure Bridge shrine
|Centipede Guai
|4
|The Webbed Hollow, near Middle Hollow shrine
|Buddha's Right Hand
|4
|The Webbed Hollow, near Cliffs of Oblivion shrine
|???
|4
|TBC
|Commander Beetle
|4
|Temple of the Yellow Flowers, near Forest of Ferocity shrine