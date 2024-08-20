You'll find yourself battling many Yaoguai Chiefs during Black Myth: Wukong and while they're not as powerful as the main Yaoguai King story bosses, they still pack a punch. They're still quite the challenge in Black Myth: Wukong, but the rewards you'll earn from defeating them and hunting them down are well worth the effort, as you'll not only be able to summon many of them as spirits, but they also drop important crafting items for upgrading your weapons and armour.

Many of Black Myth: Wukong's Yaoguai Chiefs are very well-hidden, however, so for this reason, you'll find our in-progress list of all Black Myth: Wukong Yaoguai Chiefs and their nearest shrine locations down below.

All Black Myth Wukong Yaoguai Chiefs and locations

Below lies our in-progress Yaoguai Chiefs locations list for Black Myth: Wukong. We've also got a more general Black Myth: Wukong boss location list if you want to keep tabs on every named boss this game has to offer, as well as a separate list of all the Yaoguai Kings if you want to face the game's toughest challenges.