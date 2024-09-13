Black Myth Wukong All Chapter Two Bosses
All Yaoguai Kings, Chiefs and NPC bosses in Chapter Two.
When you progress further in your adventure you'll find there are more bosses in Chapter Two of Black Myth Wukong for you to face and fight.
These bosses include Yaoguai Kings, Yaoguai Chiefs and NPCs you can choose to fight in the second part of Black Myth Wukong - there are 19 bosses overall in this chapter and five of those are secret ones that you can find.
Without further ado, here are all of the Chapter Two bosses in Black Myth Wukong.
All Chapter Two Bosses in Black Myth Wukong
Here's a list of all of the bosses you'll face in Chapter Two of Black Myth Wukong:
|Name
|Chapter
|Type
|Location
|Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Sandgate Village, near Village Entrance shrine
|Earth Wolf
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Sandgate Village, near Village Entrance shrine
|The Royal Family of Flowing Sands
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Sandgate Village, near Village Entrance shrine
|First Prince of the Flowing Sands
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Sandgate Village, near Valley of Despair shrine (left-hand route round the locked gate)
|Mad Tiger
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Secret Boss - Sandgate Village, Bottom of the Well
Must obtain the Old Rattle-Drum from defeating Tiger's Acolyte, and use it in three locations (side area to the right after going through the locked gate in Valley of Despair; Windrest Hamlet; and finally the well the area where you fought Earth Wolf).
|Tiger Vanguard
|2
|Yaoguai King
|Crouching Tiger Temple, near Temple Entrance shrine
|Stone Vanguard
|2
|Yaoguai King
|Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
|Mother of Stones
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Fright Cliffs, near Rockrest Flat shrine
|Tiger's Acolyte
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Yellow Wind Formation, on the bridge past Windrest Hamlet shrine
|Black Loong
|2
|Yaoguai King
|Secret Boss - Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
Must use Loong Scale on the nearby sand fall barrier.
|Shigandang
|2
|Yaoguai King
|Secret Boss - Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
Find the six Buddha Eyeballs in Chapter 2, then place them in the stone near where you fought the Stone Vanguard
|Gore-Eye Daoist
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Yellow Stone Formation, between Windseal Gate and Valley of Despair shrines, through the locked gate
|Man-in-Stone
|2
|NPC
|Fright Cliff, near Squall Hideout shrine
|Yellow-Robed Squire
|2
|NPC
|Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
|"Tiger Vanguard"
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Secret Boss - Kingdom of Sahali
Must complete drunken pig's sidequest in Chapter 2, who can be found near the Rockrest Flat shrine.
|Fuban
|2
|Yaoguai King
|Secret Boss - Kingdom of Sahali, near Sandgate Bound shrine
|Yellow Wind Sage
|2
|Yaoguai King
|Yellow Wind Formation, near Windseal Gate shrine
(alternatively: Crouching Tiger Temple, near Cellar shrine)
|Headless Monk
|2
|NPC
|Yellow Wind Ridge inside the Crouching Tiger Temple, near the Temple entrance.
|Bodhisattva Lingji
|2
|NPC
|Yellow Wind Ridge, inside the Cellar of Crouching Tiger Temple
That's all for now! We hope you enjoy Black Myth Wukong.