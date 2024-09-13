Black Myth Wukong All Chapter Three Bosses
Here are all the Yaoguai Chiefs, Kings and NPC bosses in Chapter Three.
There's no shortage of Black Myth Wukong Chapter Three bosses for you to track down and fight.
Just like previous chapters, there also secret bosses in the third section of Black Myth Wukong - in fact there are three secret bosses for you to look out for. The rest, as usual, are NPCS, Yaoguai Chiefs and Yaoguai Kings.
On that note, here are all of the Chapter Three bosses in Black Myth Wukong.
All Chapter Three Bosses in Black Myth Wukong
Here are all of the Yaoguai Chiefs, Kings and NPC bosses in Chapter Three of Black Myth Wukong:
|Name
|Chapter
|Type
|Location
|Kang-Jin Loong
|3
|Yaoguai King
|Snowhill Path, near Mirrormere shrine
|Captain Lotus-Vision
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Pagoda Realm, near Upper Pagoda shrine
|Captain Wise-Voice
|3
|Yaoguai King
|Pagoda Realm, near Mani Wheel shrine
|Kang-Jin Star
|3
|Yaoguai King
|Bitter Lake, near Turtle Island shrine
|Cyan Loong
|3
|Yaoguai King
|Secret Boss: Bitter Lake, near Turtle Island shrine
|Chen Loong
|3
|NPC
|Bitter Lake, near North Shore of the Bitter Lake shrine
|Apramana Bat
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Bitter Lake, near North Shore of the Bitter Lake shrine
|Non-White
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Valley of Ecstasy, near Mindfulness Cliff shrine
|Non-Able
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Valley of Ecstasy, near Brook of Bliss shrine
|Non-Pure
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|New Thunderclap Temple, near Mahavira Hall shrine
|Non-Void
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|New Thunderclap Temple (left side)
|Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Valley of Ecstasy, near Forest of Felicity shrine
|Old Ginseng Guai
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Valley of Ecstasy, near Towers of Karma shrine
|Captain Void-Illusion
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Valley of Ecstasy, near Longevity Road shrine
|Captain Kalpa-Wave
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Valley of Ecstasy, near Longevity Road shrine
|Monk from the Sea
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|New Thunderclap Temple, near Temple Entrance shrine
|Green-Capped Martialist
|3
|NPC
|Secret Boss: Valley of Ecstasy Melon Field
|Macaque Chief
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Snowhill Path, near Frost-Clad Path shrine
|Macaque Chief Two
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Pagoda Realm, Near the Warding Temple Shrine
|Macaque Chief Three
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|New Thunderclap Temple
|Yellowbrow
|3
|Yaoguai King
|New Thunderclap Temple, near Mahavira Hall shrine
|Yin Tiger
|3
|NPC
|Secret Boss - Found in Zodiac Village (unlock this through completing Chen Loong's quest.)
That's all for now! If you're looking for more Black Myth Wukong help, check out our list of Chapter Two bosses and our list of Chapter Four bosses.