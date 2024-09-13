Skip to main content

Black Myth Wukong All Chapter Three Bosses

Here are all the Yaoguai Chiefs, Kings and NPC bosses in Chapter Three.

Captain Wise-Voice immobilised
Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science
There's no shortage of Black Myth Wukong Chapter Three bosses for you to track down and fight.

Just like previous chapters, there also secret bosses in the third section of Black Myth Wukong - in fact there are three secret bosses for you to look out for. The rest, as usual, are NPCS, Yaoguai Chiefs and Yaoguai Kings.

On that note, here are all of the Chapter Three bosses in Black Myth Wukong.

All Chapter Three Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

Here are all of the Yaoguai Chiefs, Kings and NPC bosses in Chapter Three of Black Myth Wukong:

Name Chapter Type Location
Kang-Jin Loong 3 Yaoguai King Snowhill Path, near Mirrormere shrine
Captain Lotus-Vision 3 Yaoguai Chief Pagoda Realm, near Upper Pagoda shrine
Captain Wise-Voice 3 Yaoguai King Pagoda Realm, near Mani Wheel shrine
Kang-Jin Star 3 Yaoguai King Bitter Lake, near Turtle Island shrine
Cyan Loong 3 Yaoguai King Secret Boss: Bitter Lake, near Turtle Island shrine
Chen Loong 3 NPC Bitter Lake, near North Shore of the Bitter Lake shrine
Apramana Bat 3 Yaoguai Chief Bitter Lake, near North Shore of the Bitter Lake shrine
Non-White 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley of Ecstasy, near Mindfulness Cliff shrine
Non-Able 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley of Ecstasy, near Brook of Bliss shrine
Non-Pure 3 Yaoguai Chief New Thunderclap Temple, near Mahavira Hall shrine
Non-Void 3 Yaoguai Chief New Thunderclap Temple (left side)
Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley of Ecstasy, near Forest of Felicity shrine
Old Ginseng Guai 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley of Ecstasy, near Towers of Karma shrine
Captain Void-Illusion 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley of Ecstasy, near Longevity Road shrine
Captain Kalpa-Wave 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley of Ecstasy, near Longevity Road shrine
Monk from the Sea 3 Yaoguai Chief New Thunderclap Temple, near Temple Entrance shrine
Green-Capped Martialist 3 NPC Secret Boss: Valley of Ecstasy Melon Field
Macaque Chief 3 Yaoguai Chief Snowhill Path, near Frost-Clad Path shrine
Macaque Chief Two 3 Yaoguai Chief Pagoda Realm, Near the Warding Temple Shrine
Macaque Chief Three 3 Yaoguai Chief New Thunderclap Temple
Yellowbrow 3 Yaoguai King New Thunderclap Temple, near Mahavira Hall shrine
Yin Tiger 3 NPC Secret Boss - Found in Zodiac Village (unlock this through completing Chen Loong's quest.)
Yellowbrow
Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Black Myth Wukong help, check out our list of Chapter Two bosses and our list of Chapter Four bosses.

