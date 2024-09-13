There are plenty of bosses in Chapter One of Black Myth Wukong that will challenge your patience, skills and give you a taste of what's to come in future fights.

In chapter one of Black Myth Wukong you'll encounter eleven different bosses, which are a mixture of Yaoguai Kings, Yaoguai Chiefs and NPCs. There are even two secret bosses for you to find and battle.

Here are all of the Chapter One bosses in Black Myth Wukong.

All Chapter One Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

Here are all of the Yaoguai Kings, Chiefs and NPC bosses you can encounter in Chapter One of Black Myth Wukong:

Name Chapter Type Location Bullguard 1 Yaoguai Chief Forest of Wolves, near Front Hills shrine Wandering Wight 1 Spirit Forest of Wolves Guangzhi 1 Yaoguai Chief Forest of Wolves, near Outside the Forest shrine Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang 1 Yaoguai Chief Bamboo Grove, near Snake Trail shrine Guangmou 1 Yaoguai Chief Bamboo Grove, near Snake Trail shrine Lingxuzi 1 Yaoguai King Forest of Wolves, near Guanyin Temple shrine Whiteclad Noble 1 NPC Bamboo Grove, near Marsh of White Mist shrine Elder Jinchi 1 Yaoguai King Secret Boss - Ancient Guanyin Temple, near Grand Chamber shrine

Ring the three bells in Chapter 1 (where you fought Guangzhi in Forest of Wolves; where you fought Guangmou in Bamboo Grove; and where you fought White-Clad Noble in Marsh of White Mist) Red Loong 1 Yaoguai King Secret Boss - Forest of Wolves, near Outside the Forest shrine

Find the Loong Scales in Chapter 2 then return to Forest of Wolves and use them on the waterfall near the aforementioned shrine Black Wing King 1 Yaoguai King Black Wind Cave, near Cave Interior shrine Black Bear Guai 1 Yaoguai King Black Wind Cave, near Bodhi Peak shrine

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

When you've made your way through those, check out our guide showing you all of the Black Myth Wukong chapter two bosses!