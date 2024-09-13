There are plenty of tough bosses in Chapter Five of Black Myth Wukong for you to seek out and fight. As this is the penultimate chapter, don't expect easy battles that will be over quickly - you'll need to be ready for anything!

There are five secret bosses in the fifth section of Black Myth Wukong and, fortunately, three of them are roughly in the same area. As per usual, the 19 bosses in this chapter are made up of Yaoguai Chiefs, NPCs and Yaoguai Kings.

Here are all of the Chapter Five bosses in Black Myth Wukong.

All Chapter Five Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

Here's our list of all of the bosses you can find in Chapter Five of Black Myth Wukong:

Name Chapter Type Location Pale-Axe Stalwart 5 NPC Woods of Ember, near Ashen Pass I shrine Brown-Iron Cart 5 Yaoguai Chief Woods of Ember, near Camp of Seasons shrine Father of Stones 5 Yaoguai Chief Woods of Ember, near Height of Ember shrine Gray-Bronze Cart 5 Yaoguai Chief Woods of Ember, near Height of Ember shrine Quick as Fire, Fast as Wind 5 Yaoguai Chief Woods of Ember, near Ashen Pass II shrine Cloudy Mist, Misty Cloud 5 Yaoguai Chief Furnace Valley, near Valley Entrance shrine Keeper of Flaming Mountains 5 NPC Furnace Valley, near The Emerald Hall shrine Yin-Yang Fish 5 Yaoguai King Furnace Valley, near The Emerald Hall shrine (follows directly on from Keeper of Flaming Mountains boss fight) Crimson-Silver Cart 5 Yaoguai Chief Furnace Valley, near The Emerald Hall shrine Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai 5 Spirit Field of Fire, near Ashes Pass III shrine Red Boy 5 Yaoguai King Field of Fire, near Fallen Furnace Crater shrine Yaksha King 5 Yaoguai King Field of Fire, near Fallen Furnace Crater shrine Flint Chief 5 Yaoguai Chief In Furnace Valley near the Valley entrance and past the Entrance Keeper's shrine. Look for rocks in the lava Flint Vanguard 5 Yaoguai Chief In Flaming Mountains near Fallen Furnace Crate Keeper's shrine Mother of Flamlings 5 Yaoguai Chief Secret Boss - In Flaming Mountains, near where you fought Flint Vanguard. Rusty-Gold Cart 5 Yaoguai Chief Secret Boss - Near the Cooling Slope in Field of Fire Baw-Lang-Lang 5 Yaoguai Chief Secret Boss - In Bishui Cave near where you fought Rusty-Gold Cart Top Takes Bottom and Bottom Takes Top 5 Yaoguai Chief Secret Boss - Near the Purge Pit shrine in Bishui Cave Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast 5 Yaoguai King Secret Boss - Near the Corridor of Fire and Ice Shrine in Bishui Cave

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Black Myth Wukong help, check out our chapter three boss list and our chapter four boss list too.