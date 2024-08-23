All 6 Buddha's Eyeballs locations in Black Myth: Wukong

As you get further in Black Myth: Wukong and explore the Yellow Wind Ridge region in Chapter 2, you might want to complete the Buddha's Eyeball sidequest.

Whereas the goal of the Destined One is to travel through different areas recovering lost treasures and defeating powerful enemies, there are some optional missions to find, and secret Black Myth: Wukong bosses to fight at the end of them. And the Buddha's Eyeball sidequest is no exception. But just in case you're having a hard time finding all the chanting heads and their respective eye stones, don't fret. This guide covers the where to find all the Buddha's Eyeballs as well as where you deliver them once you have all six of them.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Buddha's Eyeballs locations in Black Myth: Wukong The Buddha's Eyeballs are unique items you can collect from the Buddha heads statues you can find lying around on the Fright Cliff region in Chapter 2. You know when there is one close by, because they start chanting. There's a total of six heads to find, and collecting all the Buddha's Eyeballs unlocks the secret Shigandang boss. Below we'll show you where to find the locations of all the Buddha's Eyeballs. #1 Buddha's Eyeball Once you pass through the gate to enter into the Fright Cliff area from where you fought the King and Second Prince of Flowing Sands, head forward, pass the enemies, and a little bit further you will find the first head near the Squall Hideout shrine. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science #2 Buddha's Eyeball From the Squall Hideout shrine, take the path to your right and stick to the left side. There are some annoying enemies on both sides of this road, so be careful. Eventually, you will see a small bridge to your right. Don’t cross it yet. Keep going straight ahead to find the next head. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science #3 Buddha's Eyeball Take the exact same route you did to find the Second Buddha's Eyeball, but this time, when you see the bridge to your right, cross it to the other side. Take the stairs right in front of you and start climbing the platforms until you get to the highest one, where you find the third Buddha's Eyeball. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science #4 Buddha's Eyeball Go back to the Squall Hideout shrine and follow the path to your left. Keep going upwards, taking care of the rock-walking enemies. When you get to the darker part of the road, turn left to find the fourth Buddha's Eyeball and another enemy. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science #5 Buddha's Eyeball For you to find this eyeball, you need to progress in the region and get to the Rockrest Flat shrine, which is a little bit further from where you found the second Buddha's Eyeball. When you get to the Rockrest Flat shrine, take the left path and go a little bit ahead to find the Buddha's Eyeball. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science #6 Buddha's Eyeball Starting from the Rockrest Flat shrine, enter the cavern to your left and turn right, following the path upward. From here, keep going straight while fighting a few annoying enemies. When you get to the point where there is a statue with lots of crystals, turn right and you will see, outside, the platform where the last Buddha's Eyeball is. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science