Black Friday Xbox deals 2022: best offers and discounts

Black Friday 2022 has offically begun! We've already found some fantastic deals for Microsoft's highly popular gaming platform, Xbox. There are plenty of deals for you to get your hands on, whether you're searching for a Series X or S, or if you're looking for some new accessories in the form of a controller or extra storage, there's something for everyone.

This guide is here to help you find the best Xbox Black Friday deals. This page is constantly being monitored and updated with more discounts and offers on all things Xbox, so make sure to keep checking back here to see what's new. Our Twitter page @Jelly_Deals is also worth following for the latest gaming and tech deals.

Today's best Black Friday deals for Xbox

Black Friday Xbox Series X, Series S, One console deals

We should see more Xbox Series X deals today as it has remained firmly in stock for a while now. The console is still high in demand so you might be able to score a bundle, but there will probably be little to no major discounts. The Series S is, however, currently enjoying a $50 discount at the Microsoft Store for US shoppers, meaning you can net one of the digital-only consoles for just $249.99! We're unsure whether this deal will be replicated in the UK, but we'll let you know as soon as anything gets announced.

You can check our Series X stock checker page to find which UK and US retailers are selling it, or you can click on the links below.

Black Friday deals on Xbox Games

The Xbox Black Friday sale is also now live on the Xbox Store, where you can find lots of discounts of great digital games. If you prefer to buy games digitally, or you own a Series S or Xbox One S, be sure to check out Emad's coverage of the sale.

With so many games now making their way to Xbox Game Pass, you can find lots of deals for physical Xbox games too. We've already seen some small discounts on top titles like Elden Ring, Fifa 23 and even Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Below are some of the titles we've already spotted on sale.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Black Friday Deals

Right now, new subscribers can get their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for £1 directly from Microsoft. Those specifically looking for the PC Game Pass subscription can also get their first month for £1.

Microsoft tends to offer a "first 3-months of Game Pass Ultimate for £1" deal every so often throughout the year, so we expect to see a similar promotion today. We also expect third party retailers to discount their Game Pass vouchers, too.

Below you can find some of the best current deals. We'll also be tracking Game Pass Black Friday deals in our dedicated hub.

As always you can get your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £1/$1 when you sign up for the first time:

Here are some early deals on Xbox Game Pass subscription codes:

Xbox Black Friday accessory deals

Controllers are one of the most popular Xbox Black Friday deals to keep an eye out for. We're also keeping our eyes open for discounts on the 1TB, 2TB and 512GB Seagate Storage Expansion Cards for Xbox Series X/S. This rather expensive SSD is the only way to increase your storage space on the Xbox Series X/S for next-gen game installs. Currently, all external hard drives (whether they're mechanical or SSDs) can only be used to store next-gen games or run older Xbox One titles.

When will the best Black Friday Xbox deals start?

In the UK, the Black Friday bargains have already begun at retailers like Amazon UK, Game and Currys. In the US, you can find great Black Friday deals at Amazon US, GameStop, Best Buy and Target.

Will there be Xbox Series X stock on Black Friday 2022?

Yes, there is Xbox Series X stock right now and it's highly likely that it will remain in stock across the Black Friday period. The Xbox Series X and the Series S consoles are currently in stock at most major retailers in the UK and US.

Which retailers have the best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals?

We recommend checking Amazon UK, Very, John Lewis, Game and Microsoft in the UK, or Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart in the US. Some of the best deals to look out today for will be discounts on the standalone console, or bundles that come with discounted games and/or accessories like an extra controller or a game that isn't on Game Pass.

How much will the Xbox Series X cost on Black Friday 2022?

The Xbox Series X normally retails for £449.99/$499, so we may see some small discounts or bundles over Black Friday. This could all change, however, depending on whether Microsoft decides to match PlayStation's PS5 price increase. There are no Black Friday Xbox Series X deals right now, but we'll update you with prices closer to the date.

Will Xbox Series X/S games be on sale during Black Friday 2022?

There are many Xbox Series X/S games included in the Black Friday sales today, and we'll be making sure to help find you the best savings on them. In the UK, retailers like Amazon UK, ShopTo, The Game Collection and Base will be worth checking out. Those of you with an Xbox Series S will want to check out Amazon and the Microsoft Store for discounts on digital Xbox games.

Games that are also available on Xbox Game Pass will likely have the biggest discounts, which is great if you like to own physical games. However, depending on how many games you plan to buy, you might find that a Game Pass subscription has better value for money.

Do Xbox do Black Friday deals?

Microsoft will likely offer a wide range of deals, including discounted controllers, official Xbox accessories like headsets and hard drives, games and potentially the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Microsoft may also run special offers on its Game Pass subscriptions, typically your first month for £1, or if we're lucky, the first three months for £1.

How much is Xbox Game Pass on Black Friday 2022?

You can normally buy Game Pass subscription codes for a length of one month or three months. Amazon UK, ShopTo usually have offers all year round, but we may see Xbox Game Pass offers from Amazon and other retailers across Black Friday. As mentioned previously, Microsoft may also a Black Friday Xbox Game Pass promotion, which allows first time subscribers to get either one or 3 months of Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate for only £1.