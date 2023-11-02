Black Friday Very deals 2023: best early offers and discounts
Browse the best early Very Black Friday deals so far.
Black Friday takes place on 24th November this year, but that hasn't stopped UK retailer Very from starting their early Black Friday sales event already. At Jelly Deals, we've sorted through lots of fantastic savings from the online retailer, and will continue to find you all of the best Very Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for consoles and tech throughout the month.
Although these are marked as 'Black Friday deals', we recommend comparing prices with other online retailers before buying, which will make sure you're getting the cheapest deal and the best price.
Today's best early Black Friday Very deals
- LG 2023 OLED C3 42-inch - £998 (was £1449)
- Hisense 55-inch 4K mini LED Ultra HD HDR TV - £698 (was £999)
- MSI G32CQ4 E2 32-inch Quad HD 165Hz HDR Freesync Premium Curved Gaming Monitor - £199 (was £299)
- Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz screen, RTX 4070, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD - £1299 (was £1699)
- Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset - £78.99 (was £119.99)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse - £49.99 (was £69.99)
- Universal Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 - £29.99 (was £49.99)
Very Black Friday TV deals
Those looking for a cheap 4K TV over Black Friday and Cyber Monday should definitely take Very's offers into consideration. They offer a wide selection of TVs, including OLED, QLED, LCD and more, from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony. It's worth noting Black Friday deals can sell out fast so we recommend bookmarking this page, checking out Digital Foundry's excellent 4K TV deals guide, and make note of the models you're interested in now to ensure you can get what you want.
- Samsung 2023 Crystal UHD 4K Ultra TV 65-inch - £728 (was £1099)
- Samsung 2023 QLED 4K HDR 75-inch TV - £1299 (was £199)
- Sony Bravia XR OLED 2023 65-inch 4K TV - £1899 (was £2499)
- Sony Bravia LED 4K HDR 2023 55-inch TV - £649 (was £799)
Very Black Friday gaming monitor deals
There is a good selection of gaming monitor deals at Very this year including savings on MSI, Samsung and Asus ROG screens.
- MSI G27C4X 27-inch Full HD 250Hz Freesync Premium Curved Gaming Monitor - £159 (was £219)
- MSI Optix 27-inch Quantum Dot Quad HD IPS 165H G-Sync Gaming Monitor - £299 (was £495)
- Asus ROG Swift OLED 41.5-inch 4K Gaming Monitor - £1199 (was £1399)
- Samsung Odyssey G3 32-inch Full HD 165Hz Gaming Monitor - £199 (was £299)
- Samsung Odyssey G8 34-inch OLED 175Hz Smart Curved Gaming Monitor - £999 (was £1299)
Very Black Friday gaming laptop deals
There are a few gaming laptops included in Very's early Black Friday sale right now, with discounts on machines from MSI and Acer.
- Acer Nitro 5 Laptop 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz screen, GeForce GTX 1650, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - £589 (was £749)
- MSI Titan GT77 HX Laptop 17.3-inch Ultra HD, RTX 4080, Intel Core i9, 32GB RAM, 4TB SSD - £3399 (was £4999)
Very Black Friday gaming accessory deals
This year Very has some good early deals on gaming accessories, including controllers, mice, keyboards, and headsets from brands such as Turtle Beach, Razer, and Logitech.
- Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Xbox, PC & Mobile Gaming Controller - £44.99 (was £89.99)
- Razer Wolverine V2 Controller - £74.99 (was £99.99)
- Roccat Burst Pro Air Wireless Gaming Mouse - £58.99 (was £89.99)
- Logitech G413 SE Full-Size Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - £69.99 (was £79.99)
- Logitech G435 Lightspeed Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset - £45.99 (was £74.99)
- Astro A50 Wireless Gaming Headset + Base Station - £249.99 (was £319.99)
When will Very Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals launch?
Very Black Friday deals have already started and will continue through November and into Cyber Monday on the 27th.
What Black Friday and Cyber Monday Very deals do we expect to see in 2023?
Very sells a wide range of products throughout the year, including tech, gaming and gifts to home, fashion and more. We expect Very will offer discounts on all of these categories over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, from Nintendo Switch bundles and 4K TV deals to cheap vaccuum cleaners and kitchen appliances. We will, of course, be honing in on all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday console and tech deals that Very has to offer, but you can find more general deals over on at Jelly Deals on Twitter.
How to find the best Very Black Friday deals?
Black Friday is swarming with thousands of deals and what constitutes as a good deal to some, might not be to others. The best thing you can do is plan your budget, make a list of the products you actually want to buy over Black Friday, check how much they are from Very right now, and return to this page closer to the time to decide whether the savings are worthy enough for you to splash come cash.
Very is a huge contender for UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and will no doubt compete to be the retailer with the best deals. We may see Very dropping their prices to match the likes of Amazon and Currys throughout the sales period to attract customers, so it's worth shopping around to compare prices before committing to the sale.