Black Friday Very deals 2023: best early offers and discounts

Black Friday takes place on 24th November this year, but that hasn't stopped UK retailer Very from starting their early Black Friday sales event already. At Jelly Deals, we've sorted through lots of fantastic savings from the online retailer, and will continue to find you all of the best Very Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for consoles and tech throughout the month.

Although these are marked as 'Black Friday deals', we recommend comparing prices with other online retailers before buying, which will make sure you're getting the cheapest deal and the best price.

Today's best early Black Friday Very deals

Very Black Friday TV deals

Those looking for a cheap 4K TV over Black Friday and Cyber Monday should definitely take Very's offers into consideration. They offer a wide selection of TVs, including OLED, QLED, LCD and more, from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony. It's worth noting Black Friday deals can sell out fast so we recommend bookmarking this page, checking out Digital Foundry's excellent 4K TV deals guide, and make note of the models you're interested in now to ensure you can get what you want.

Very Black Friday gaming monitor deals

There is a good selection of gaming monitor deals at Very this year including savings on MSI, Samsung and Asus ROG screens.

Very Black Friday gaming laptop deals

There are a few gaming laptops included in Very's early Black Friday sale right now, with discounts on machines from MSI and Acer.

Very Black Friday gaming accessory deals

This year Very has some good early deals on gaming accessories, including controllers, mice, keyboards, and headsets from brands such as Turtle Beach, Razer, and Logitech.

That's all we have for now, but remember to bookmark this page and check back for all the latest and greatest Very Black Friday deals. In the meantime, why not go give us a follow on Twitter, where we tweeting even more Cyber Monday savings.

When will Very Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals launch?

Very Black Friday deals have already started and will continue through November and into Cyber Monday on the 27th.

What Black Friday and Cyber Monday Very deals do we expect to see in 2023?

Very sells a wide range of products throughout the year, including tech, gaming and gifts to home, fashion and more. We expect Very will offer discounts on all of these categories over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, from Nintendo Switch bundles and 4K TV deals to cheap vaccuum cleaners and kitchen appliances. We will, of course, be honing in on all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday console and tech deals that Very has to offer, but you can find more general deals over on at Jelly Deals on Twitter.

How to find the best Very Black Friday deals?

Black Friday is swarming with thousands of deals and what constitutes as a good deal to some, might not be to others. The best thing you can do is plan your budget, make a list of the products you actually want to buy over Black Friday, check how much they are from Very right now, and return to this page closer to the time to decide whether the savings are worthy enough for you to splash come cash.

Very is a huge contender for UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and will no doubt compete to be the retailer with the best deals. We may see Very dropping their prices to match the likes of Amazon and Currys throughout the sales period to attract customers, so it's worth shopping around to compare prices before committing to the sale.