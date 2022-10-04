Black Friday Very deals 2022: Here's what to expect

Very is renowned for some of the best Black Friday tech deals in the UK, rivalling the likes of other big contenders such as Amazon and Currys. We expect to see even more fantastic savings from the retailer this year and we here at Jelly Deals will be keeping track of all of the best Black Friday Very deals right here.

Last year, the Very Black Friday sale offered plenty of generous discounts, including cheap Nintendo Switch bundles, TVs, and even VR headsets. Black Friday deals will officially launch on 25th November 2022, but we expect some of Very's price reductions will start trickling through before then.

On this page, you'll be able to find all of the best Black Friday Very deals for consoles and tech, but if you happen to be after some cheap kitchen gadgets like a or a Ninja airfryer or other home appliances like a Shark vacuum cleaner, then you'll want to head on over to our Twitter account @jelly_deals, where we tweet about all of the latest sales and offers for a wide variety of products.

Here's the Black Friday Very deals we'd like to see in 2022.

Very Black Friday Switch deals

Whether you're after a Nintendo Switch original, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED console, Very is expected to shower us with decently priced bundles this Black Friday. Last year they were selling the Mario Kart Nintendo Switch bundle for £259.99 and we hope to see a similar deal this year.

Very Black Friday PS5 deals

Depending on Very PS5 stock, the retailer may offer a bundle or two. We don't expect these to be majorly discounted, but you should count your lucky stars that the PS5 console will even make an appearance over Black Friday. The PS5 Black Friday deals you should be looking out for are in fact on PS5 games and PS5 accessories. The UK retailer stocks both and it's more than likely there will be a selection of offers in Very's Black Friday sale.

Closer to the event, you can compare prices through our Black Friday PS5 deals guide. If you're after a PS5 console ahead of Black Friday, you can use our PS5 stock checker guide to help you track one down.

Very Black Friday Xbox deals

Xbox Series X/S stock at Very has remained readily available for the most part of this year and we may see a small Black Friday discount or some bundles for either variant of the Microsoft console. Xbox controllers and games may also see some money knocked off, and we might even see Game Pass subscriptions go for cheaper than their usual price.

We'll also be updating our Black Friday Xbox deals guide throughout the sales event so make sure to check for more deals there and shop around for the best prices.

Very Black Friday TV deals

Those looking for a cheap 4K TV over Black Friday should definitely take Very's offers into consideration. They offer a wide selection of TVs, including OLED, QLED, LCD and more, from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony. It's worth noting Black Friday TV deals can sell out fast so we recommend bookmarking this page, checking out Digital Foundry's excellent 4K TV deals guide, and make note of the models you're interested in now to ensure you can get what you want.

Very Black Friday VR headset deals

Although last year's promotion wasn't exactly a deal, Very was offering £50 cashback when you purchased a then-called Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. With the recent price increase of the now-named Meta Quest 2, this year's potential 'discount' could mean you're basically paying last year's full price. A deal is better than no deal though, so it will at least mean you can save on paying the new price increase.

That's all we have for now, but remember to bookmark this page and check back in November for all the latest and greatest Very Black Friday deals. In the meantime, you can also go give us a follow on Twitter, where we tweet deals all-year round.

When will Very Black Friday deals launch?

We don't known when Very Black Friday deals will launch exactly, but we expect the retailer will start dropping some early to bolster some excitement. The official Black Friday Very sale will begin on 25th November 2022 and will likely run through Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday.

What Black Friday Very deals do we expect to see in 2022?

Very sells a wide range of products throughout the year, including tech, gaming and gifts to home, fashion and more. We expect Very will offer discounts on all of these categories over Black Friday, from Nintendo Switch bundles and 4K TV deals to cheap vaccuum cleaners and kitchen appliances. We will, of course, be honing in on all the best Black Friday console and tech deals that Very has to offer, but you can find more general deals over on at Jelly Deals on Twitter.

How to find the best Very Black Friday deals?

Black Friday will be swarming with thousands of deals and what constitutes as a good deal to some, might not be to others. The best thing you can do is plan your budget, make a list of the products you actually want to buy over Black Friday, check how much they are from Very right now, and return to this page closer to the time to decide whether the savings are worthy enough for you to splash come cash.

Very is a huge contender for UK Black Friday deals and will no doubt compete to be the retailer with the best deals. We may see Very dropping their prices to match the likes of Amazon and Currys throughout the sales period to attract customers, so it's worth shopping around to compare prices before committing to the sale.