Black Friday 2022
Black Friday Very deals 2022 day three: best offers and discounts

Browse the best Very Black Friday weekend deals so far.
Corinna Burton
Black Friday weekend is nearing its end and Very, like other big retailers, are continuing to provide some of the best discounts so far. At Jelly Deals, we have found a lot of fantastic savings from the online retailer, and we are bringing you all of the best Very Black Friday deals on this page.

We've already found a bunch of good gaming and tech discounts on Very, including Nintendo Switch bundles, Seagate storage for Xbox Series X, gaming monitors, LG C2 OLED TVs and gaming laptops. Although these are marked as 'Black Friday deals', we recommend comparing prices with other online retailers before buying, which will make sure you're getting the cheapest deal and the best price.

On this page, you'll be able to find all of the best Black Friday Very deals for consoles and tech, but if you happen to be after some cheap kitchen gadgets like a or a Ninja airfryer or other home appliances like a Shark vacuum cleaner, then you'll want to head on over to our Twitter account @jelly_deals, where we tweet about all of the latest sales and offers for a wide variety of products.

Today's best Black Friday Very deals

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- £259.99 from Very

Grab a standard Nintendo Switch console with digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three month subscription for Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet- £329 from Very (was £389)

This Switch OLED bundle includes both Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet.

Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Nintendo Switch Sports- £299 from Very (was £342)

Get Switch OLED console with Nintendo Switch Sports for under £300.

Spider-Man Miles Morales on PS5- £25

One of the best Spider-Man games out there and a bargain for only £25.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart on PS5 - £35

This game rarely drops in price so grab it while you can.

PS5 DualSense wireless controller - £39.99

A PS5 controller for under £40 is worth snapping up right away.

Xbox Series S console- £189

Save up to £75 on the Microsoft's digital-games-only console

LG C2 OLED 4K Ultra HD TV, 42 inch- £859 (was £999)

Save £140 on this excellent 4K OLED TV.

LG C2 OLED 4K Ultra HD TV, 55 inch- £1,199 (was £1,399)

There's a £200 saving on this popular 4K OLED LG TV.

LG C2 OLED 4K Ultra HD TV, 65 inch- £1,699 (was £1,899)

Very has knocked £200 off this 65 inch 4K OLED TV.

Alienware AW2521H 24.5in Full HD Gaming Monitor- £449 (was £599)

This 24.5in Alienware monitor is currently down to £449, saving you £150.

Asus ROG Swift PG329Q 32in Gaming Monitor- £599 (was £729)

This G-Sync Compatible, WQHD gaming monitor boasts a 175Hz refresh rate.

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S 2TB- £384.99 from Very (was £409.99)

Expand for Xbox Series X/S storage for less with this official Seagate internal SSD

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S 1TB- £184.99 from Very (was £219.99)

A good mid-range size internal SSD for your Xbox Series X/S

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S 512GB- £99.99 from Very (was £127.99)

The cheapest of Seagate's expansion cards for Microsoft's flagship console.

MSI Katana GF66, 15.6in FHD 144Hz, RTX 3070- £949 (was £1,399)

There's a massive £400 off this MSI Katana laptop.

Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54, 17.3in FHD 144Hz, RTX 3060- £899 (was £1,119)

This Acer Nitro laptop is under £900.

Acer Predator Helios 300, 15.6in FHD 165Hz, RTX 3060- £1,299 (was £1,499)

Save £200 on this Full HD gaming laptop.

Here's more of the best Black Friday Very deals we've spotted so far.

Very Black Friday Switch deals

Nintendo Switch console neon improved battery

Whether you're after a Nintendo Switch original, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED console, Very is offering us some great value bundles this Black Friday, including the Mario Kart Nintendo Switch bundle for £259.99.

If you're buying a Switch OLED console, you might want to consider this console bundle that comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3 for £349.

A bunch of cheap Switch games are also up for grabs. Take a look at our top picks below or you can check out our full Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals coverage here..

Very Black Friday PS5 deals

the PS5 console and controller

Depending on Very PS5 stock, the retailer may offer a bundle or two today. We don't expect these to be majorly discounted, but you should count your lucky stars that the PS5 console will even make an appearance over Black Friday. The PS5 Black Friday deals you should be looking out for are in fact on PS5 games and PS5 accessories. The UK retailer stocks both and it's more than likely there will be a selection of offers in the Black Friday sale.

Throughout today, you can compare prices through our Black Friday PS5 deals guide. If you're after a PS5 console ahead of Black Friday, you can use our PS5 stock checker guide to help you track one down.

PS5 deals

PS4 deals

Very Black Friday Xbox deals

Xbox Series X/S stock at Very has remained readily available for the most part of this year and we've seen a big Black Friday discount on the Xbox Series S. Xbox controllers and games have also had some money knocked off, although if you're after a controller, you'll be better off grabbing it from Currys as they're down to just £29.99 if you use the code FNDDGAMING and opt for collection.

We'll also be updating our Black Friday Xbox deals guide throughout the sales event so make sure to check for more deals there and shop around for the best prices.

Xbox deals

Very Black Friday TV deals

Those looking for a cheap 4K TV over Black Friday should definitely take Very's offers into consideration. They offer a wide selection of TVs, including OLED, QLED, LCD and more, from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony. It's worth noting Black Friday TV deals can sell out fast so we recommend bookmarking this page, checking out Digital Foundry's excellent 4K TV deals guide, and make note of the models you're interested in now to ensure you can get what you want.

Very Black Friday gaming monitor deals

There is a small selection of gaming monitor deals at Very, including savings on Dell, Alienware and Asus ROG screens.

Very Black Friday gaming laptop deals

There are a few gaming laptops included in Very's Black Friday sale right now, with discounts on machines from MSI and Acer.

Very Black Friday VR headset deals

A Meta Quest 2 VR headset (128GB) with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber is down to £349.99. For more VR headset offers, be sure to check out our Black Friday VR headset deals guide.

That's all we have for now, but remember to bookmark this page and check back for all the latest and greatest Very Black Friday deals. In the meantime, why not go give us a follow on Twitter, where we tweeting even more Black Friday savings.

When will Very Black Friday deals launch?

The Very Black Friday deals have already started and they are likely to continue through this weekend and into Cyber Monday.

What Black Friday Very deals do we expect to see in 2022?

Very sells a wide range of products throughout the year, including tech, gaming and gifts to home, fashion and more. We expect Very will offer discounts on all of these categories over Black Friday, from Nintendo Switch bundles and 4K TV deals to cheap vaccuum cleaners and kitchen appliances. We will, of course, be honing in on all the best Black Friday console and tech deals that Very has to offer, but you can find more general deals over on at Jelly Deals on Twitter.

How to find the best Very Black Friday deals?

Black Friday is swarming with thousands of deals and what constitutes as a good deal to some, might not be to others. The best thing you can do is plan your budget, make a list of the products you actually want to buy over Black Friday, check how much they are from Very right now, and return to this page closer to the time to decide whether the savings are worthy enough for you to splash come cash.

Very is a huge contender for UK Black Friday deals and will no doubt compete to be the retailer with the best deals. We may see Very dropping their prices to match the likes of Amazon and Currys throughout the sales period to attract customers, so it's worth shopping around to compare prices before committing to the sale.

