Black Friday standing desk deals 2023: best early offers

Black Friday might officially start on 24th November 2023, but the deals usually start before the event and through Cyber Monday on 27th November. We're rounding up the best discounts on standing desks right here.

Having the right gear in your home office setup is essential if you want to avoid injury, whether you work from home or just play games in the evening. A standing desk can help keep you moving and stop you from adopting poor posture, making it a solid investment if you can find one that won't break the bank.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to get a big discount on a standing desk, helping to make that long-term investment in your productivity and comfort even better value. Luckily there are some great discounts on adjustable desks available this Black Friday.

You can find the best Black Friday standing desk deals down below.

Best Black Friday Standing Desk deals

Where to find Standing Desk deals this Black Friday

One of the best places to look for standing desk deals this Black Friday is at Amazon, where there are lots of different manufacturers like Flexispot and Fezibo who have their adjustable desks on sale. Here's some of the best standing desks currently discounted on Amazon:

Some of these manufacturers also have Black Friday deals on their own websites, with offers on certain models that you can't find at other retailers. Two sites that had good Black Friday sales last year were Fully and Flexispot, so make sure to have a look there.

There are plenty of other large retailers that might have some standing desks on sale this Black Friday, including Argos in the UK and Best Buy in the US. Here's some desks to look out for at these retailers over the remainder of the day:

UK

US

That's all we've got for Standing Desk deals this Black Friday, but check back here as we continue to find new deals. Also make sure you're following the Jelly Deals Twitter so you don't miss the best deals during Black Friday.